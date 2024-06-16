ETV Bharat / state

Lunatic Arrested after Uploading Sensational Post on X Saying Crime Branch Officer to Kill CM Yogi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Police arrested Deepak Srivastava from Prayagraj after two days of hard work for posting threatening content relating to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath online.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)

Kanpur: A post by a lunatic created a stir online after he took to social media warning that Crime Branch Inspector Mohammad Arif, posted in Kanpur, might kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sensation and frenzy spread in the police department after the news of this post came to notice. To ensure damage control, the cyber cell team initiated investigation and finally traced and nabbed the accused Deepak Srivastava after two days of hard work, who had uploaded such an objectionable and threatening post about the CM from Prayagraj.

After Arif lodged a complaint about him receiving three calls from an unknown number between 10.22 PM and 10.27 PM, on June 12, inspectors from the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) began investigating an ex-account titled Kunwar Rajput from which Srivastava had uploaded the post.

"The caller introduced himself as a Sub-Inspector of Lucknow Police Commissioner ate and abused me. He threatened to defame and send me behind bars the next morning. He also said that he would write something that would turn the government against me," Arif added.

Cyber ​​​​Inspector Harpreet Singh said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had only studied till the standard X. "Deepak is originally a resident of Rewa. He works as a driver at his aunt's house in Prayagraj. He confessed to not having any connection with Arif before this incident," Singh added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Crime, Manish Sonkar said Srivastava had posted a derogatory post on X following which he has been arrested and sent to jail.

Read More:

  1. Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Brainstorm on BJP's Dismal UP Show in Lok Sabha Election 2024
  2. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Vows To Continue Crackdown On Mafia, Criminals

TAGGED:

UTTAR PRADESH NEWSYOGI ADITYANATHYOGI ADITYANATH DEATH THREATKANPUR CRIME BRANCHYOGI ADITYANATH DEATH THREAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.