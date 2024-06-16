Lunatic Arrested after Uploading Sensational Post on X Saying Crime Branch Officer to Kill CM Yogi

Kanpur: A post by a lunatic created a stir online after he took to social media warning that Crime Branch Inspector Mohammad Arif, posted in Kanpur, might kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sensation and frenzy spread in the police department after the news of this post came to notice. To ensure damage control, the cyber cell team initiated investigation and finally traced and nabbed the accused Deepak Srivastava after two days of hard work, who had uploaded such an objectionable and threatening post about the CM from Prayagraj.

After Arif lodged a complaint about him receiving three calls from an unknown number between 10.22 PM and 10.27 PM, on June 12, inspectors from the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) began investigating an ex-account titled Kunwar Rajput from which Srivastava had uploaded the post.

"The caller introduced himself as a Sub-Inspector of Lucknow Police Commissioner ate and abused me. He threatened to defame and send me behind bars the next morning. He also said that he would write something that would turn the government against me," Arif added.

Cyber ​​​​Inspector Harpreet Singh said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had only studied till the standard X. "Deepak is originally a resident of Rewa. He works as a driver at his aunt's house in Prayagraj. He confessed to not having any connection with Arif before this incident," Singh added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Crime, Manish Sonkar said Srivastava had posted a derogatory post on X following which he has been arrested and sent to jail.