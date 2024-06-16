WATCH: 305 Orphans Register Sudhir Bhai Goyal as Father in Their Aadhaar Cards at Ujjain Ashram

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) : Father's Day being celebrated today all over the world is more special to Sudhir Bhai Goyal of Ujjain than anybody else. It is because his name has been registered as the father in the Aadhaar cards of about 305 orphan children and elderly people. Sudhir Bhai Goyal runs an ashram in the name of Ankitgram Sevadham Sansthan. More than 800 helpless people live in the Sevadham Sansthan Ashram, which includes old people and children. Sudhir Bhai Goyal met Mother Teresa in 1989. This meeting had a deep impact on Sudhir's life and he thought of doing something for society to make his life meaningful.

Later, Sudhir Bhai Goyal established his ashram on his 14 acres of land in Ambodia village, 15 km from Ujjain city. Sudhir Bhai Goyal himself has been serving the people continuously since its establishment. Currently, 830 helpless old people and orphan children live in the ashram. Many of whom are mentally and physically handicapped. In the last 35 years, more than 3,000 people have been cremated in this ashram. More than 5,000 people have been rehabilitated and sent back to their homes. Apart from Sudhir's wife Kanta Goyal, his two daughters Gori Goyal and Monica Goyal also help in the work of the ashram. Sudhir Goyal has built a shed of about 300 square feet. He has expressed his wish to be cremated here. For this, he has already got a big photo of himself installed. The reason behind this is that, even after death, he wants to stay here and serve the people.