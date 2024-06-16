ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead of Wedding, Sonakshi Sinha's Picture with Zaheer Iqbal's Family Storms Internet

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

Sonakshi Sinha's viral picture with Zaheer Iqbal's family ahead of their upcoming wedding takes social media by storm. The viral image captures the joyous moments as she spends some quality time with her future in-laws.

Sonakshi Sinha's viral picture with Zaheer Iqbal's family ahead of their upcoming wedding takes social media by storm. The viral image captures the joyous moments as she spends some quality time with her future in-laws.
Sonakshi Sinha's joyous moment with Zaheel Iqbal's family goes viral (ANI/Instagram)

Hyderabad: Sonakshi Sinha, soon-to-be bride, spent her Sunday bonding with her future in-laws ahead of her wedding to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The delightful moment was captured in a photo shared by Zaheer's sister and celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi on Instagram.

Preparing to tie the knot with her long-time beau Zaheer Iqbal next week, Sonakshi enjoyed a memorable Sunday with her new family. In a heartwarming family portrait, she smiled radiantly alongside Zaheer, his parents, and sister Sanam Ratansi.

Sonakshi looked elegant in a vibrant co-ord suit, beaming with joy. Zaheer, in his casual attire, stood proudly beside his loved ones. The photograph was posted by Sanam Ratansi on her Instagram stories, accompanied by a heartfelt emoji.

Sonakshi Sinha's viral picture with Zaheer Iqbal's family ahead of their upcoming wedding takes social media by storm. The viral image captures the joyous moments as she spends some quality time with her future in-laws.
Sonakshi Sinha's Pictures with Zaheer Iqbal's Family Storms Internet (Zaheer Iqbal Instagram)

Sanam Ratansi, a renowned celebrity stylist known for her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, shared the photo. Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, is a respected jeweler and businessman, with deep ties to Salman Khan. His mother manages their home, while his younger brother pursues a career as a computer engineer.

The wedding invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer exudes charm, styled like a magazine cover featuring a cherished photograph from their vacations. The grand celebration is scheduled for 8 pm on June 23 at Mumbai's Bastian, with a formal dress code and a request for guests to avoid red attire.

Invitations have already reached close friends, family members, and the cast of Heeramandi. The wedding festivities are anticipated to unfold at Bastian, although the couple has yet to confirm the exact date. Earlier, Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha and brother Luv Sinha remained tight-lipped about the preparations.

Sonakshi and Zaheer are said to be in courtship since 2020. Their relationship flourished on and off the screen in the 2022 film Double XL and in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.

Read More

  1. Shooting in London, Yo Yo Honey Singh Promises to Fly down for 'Best Friend' Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding with Zaheer Iqbal
  2. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Invitation Leaked, Couple Confirms Wedding on THIS Date
  3. No Big Fat Wedding for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Couple Opts for a Registered Marriage?
Last Updated : 18 hours ago

TAGGED:

SONAKSHI ZAHEER VIRAL PICSONAKSHI SINHA ZAHEER IQBAL WEDDNGZAHEER IQBALSONAKSHI VIRAL PIC WITH IN LAWS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.