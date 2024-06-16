Ahead of Wedding, Sonakshi Sinha's Picture with Zaheer Iqbal's Family Storms Internet

Hyderabad: Sonakshi Sinha, soon-to-be bride, spent her Sunday bonding with her future in-laws ahead of her wedding to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The delightful moment was captured in a photo shared by Zaheer's sister and celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi on Instagram.

Preparing to tie the knot with her long-time beau Zaheer Iqbal next week, Sonakshi enjoyed a memorable Sunday with her new family. In a heartwarming family portrait, she smiled radiantly alongside Zaheer, his parents, and sister Sanam Ratansi.

Sonakshi looked elegant in a vibrant co-ord suit, beaming with joy. Zaheer, in his casual attire, stood proudly beside his loved ones. The photograph was posted by Sanam Ratansi on her Instagram stories, accompanied by a heartfelt emoji.

Sonakshi Sinha's Pictures with Zaheer Iqbal's Family Storms Internet (Zaheer Iqbal Instagram)

Sanam Ratansi, a renowned celebrity stylist known for her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, shared the photo. Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, is a respected jeweler and businessman, with deep ties to Salman Khan. His mother manages their home, while his younger brother pursues a career as a computer engineer.

The wedding invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer exudes charm, styled like a magazine cover featuring a cherished photograph from their vacations. The grand celebration is scheduled for 8 pm on June 23 at Mumbai's Bastian, with a formal dress code and a request for guests to avoid red attire.

Invitations have already reached close friends, family members, and the cast of Heeramandi. The wedding festivities are anticipated to unfold at Bastian, although the couple has yet to confirm the exact date. Earlier, Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha and brother Luv Sinha remained tight-lipped about the preparations.

Sonakshi and Zaheer are said to be in courtship since 2020. Their relationship flourished on and off the screen in the 2022 film Double XL and in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.