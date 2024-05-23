Bangladesh MP's Murder: Packet of Gloves, Blood Stains Found in Flat; Cab Driver on CID Radar

Kolkata: The CID is interrogating two people in connection with the murder of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim. Among these two people, one is a cab driver and the other has been nabbed at the Bangladesh border, according to West Bengal Police headquarters Bhabani Bhavan sources. The murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim came to light on Wednesday morning. After that, the CID took up the investigation and set up a SIT headed by I-G (CID) Akhilesh Chaturvedi.

CID sleuths have already detained and started interrogating the person nabbed from the Bangladesh border. The accused met the Bangladesh MP at the Bangladesh border for the last time. As a result, he is being asked to know, who was already in contact with the parliamentarian and whether he is aware of the murder.

According to Bhabani Bhavan sources, a packet of gloves was recovered from the flat in which the MP was put up in Newtown. Besides, there were blood stains in different places of the flat.

The investigators also learned from the CCTV footage of the area that a total of three people, including a woman, went out of the flat with a trolley bag. The investigators claim that the trolley bag was used to carry the body of the Bangladesh MP. According to sources of the intelligence department of the state police, the investigators here are speaking to the Bangladesh police to get a breakthrough. The CID sources said the investigators are recording the statements of those who have been detained in connection with the incident.

