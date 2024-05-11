Phase 4 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Battlefront Moves to Andhra, Telangana; All You Need to Know About Monday's Polls

The fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election takes place this Monday (May 13) with voting set to take place in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies in nine states and one union territory.

All seats in the twin Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are going to polls in this phase. As many as 1717 candidates are in the fray including the following political bigwigs:

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj, UP)

Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Kannauj parliamentary constituency, comprising five assembly seats spread across three districts. Known as the perfume capital of India, the 2024 battle for Kannauj has turned fiercer after Akhilesh Yadav entered the contest at the last moment, replacing his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as the SP candidate.

The seat has been an SP stronghold since 1998. However, in 2019, it saw a major shift when BJP managed to secure victory. Its candidate Subrat Pathak defeated Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav by a narrow margin of about 12,000 votes. Earlier in the 2014 elections, Dimple had secured victory in the Kannauj seat with 489,164 votes, followed by Subrat Pathak with 469,257 votes.

Congress Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Baharampur, WB)

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, sitting MP from his stronghold Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency, will take on TMC candidate and World Cup-winning Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, and BJP's Nirmal Chandra Saha in the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. The seat comprises seven assembly segments, all falling in Murshidabad district.

Baharampur has been Chowdhury's bastion since 1999 however, his victory margin has dipped from 3,56,277 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to just 79,694 in 2019. The contest will also be keenly watched as Chowdhury has received much ire from the ruling TMC, with its general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accusing him of being solely responsible for derailing the Congress-TMC seat-sharing pact in the state.

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra (Krishnanagar, WB)

Comprising of 7 assembly segments, Krishnanagar has been a TMC stronghold since 2014. In 2019, TMC's Mahua Moitra won the seat with 614,872 votes, while BJPs Kalyan Chaubey secured 551,654 votes, and CPI(M)s Dr Shantanu Jha received 120,222 votes. Trinamool candidate Tapas Paul won the 2014 elections from this seat.

This time, Moitra is up against BJP's newcomer Amrita Roy. The contest would be interesting to watch, as firebrand leader Moitra is a tad shaken after her expulsion from the Lok Sabha late last year due to allegations of involvement in a cash-for-query scam.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad, Telangana)

Hyderabad is a Majlis bastion with Asaduddin Owaisi winning from here since 2004, before which his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi kept his stronghold over it since 1984.

This time, Owaisi is up against BJP's Kompella Madhavi Latha, who made headlines recently for her controversial bow-and-arrow action towards a mosque during an election rally in Hyderabad. BRS leader K T Rama Rao took a sharp take on Madhavi Latha recently, saying she was "making a joke of herself".

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat comprises Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Malakpet, Goshamahal, Charminar and Karwan Assembly constituencies. Except Goshamahal where BJP's T Raja Singh is the MLA, the rest are held by the AIMIM.

YS Sharmila (Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh)

A stronghold of the YS family, the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency is gearing up for a heated electoral contest between two family members. Congress Andhra chief YS Sharmila Reddy, who is the daughter of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy, is up against her cousin, YS Avinash Reddy, the incumbent YSRCP MP.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the 25 Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. In the Pulivendula assembly segment, which falls in the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the incumbent chief minister and head of the ruling YSR Congress Party, is vying for a hat-trick win. But his path to victory has been obstructed by none other than his estranged sister, Y S Sharmila.

Other key candidates include BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh, who is contesting from Burdwan-Durgapur, TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol), Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (Begusarai), and Union minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda (Khunti).

Full list of Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in 4th phase

Andhra Pradesh: 25 out of 25 seats (Araku, Srikakulam,Vizianagaram,Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijaywada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajamet, Chittoor.)

Bihar: Five out of 40 seats (Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger)

Jharkhand: Four out of 14 seats (Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu)

Madhya Pradesh: Eight out of 29 seats ( Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa)

Maharashtra: 11 out of 48 seats (Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed)

Odisha: Four out of 21 constituencies (Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Kalahandi)

Telangana: 17 out of 17 seats (Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warrangal, Mahbudabad, Khammam)

Uttar Pradesh: 13 out of 80 seats (Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich)

West Bengal: Eight out of 42 seats (Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum)

Jammu and Kashmir: One out of five seats (Srinagar) Phase 4 Lok Sabha Polls 2024 (ETV Bharat Graphics) Phase 4 Lok Sabha Polls 2024 (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Candidates with Criminal Cases

Other facts at a glance about this Phase

Lok Sabha Election 2024 schedule

Here is the 7-phase schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Three phases are already over:

Phase 1: April 19 (66.14% final turnout)

Phase 2: April 26 (66.71% final turnout)

Phase 3: May 7 (65.68% final turnout)

Phase 4: May 13

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Lok Sabha election results 2024 will be declared on June 4.

