'Foul Play': Atishi Writes To Delhi Police Over Water Crisis; Urges Protection For Major Pipelines

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, urging the deployment of police personnel to protect major pipelines in the state over the ongoing water crisis furore.

"I am writing to request deployment of police personnel to patrol and protect our major pipelines for the next 15 days to stop miscreants or people with ulterior motives from tampering with water pipelines which have now become Delhi's lifelines. At this juncture, any foul play and sabotage will worsen the already difficult water shortage being faced by the people of Delhi," the letter read.

Atishi Writes To Delhi Police Over Water Crisis; Urges Protection For Major Pipelines (ANI)

It further added, "Delhi Jal Board has patrolling teams for our main water distribution network that carries raw water to the Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) and then from our WTPs to our main underground reservoirs in different parts of the city. In addition, we have deployed teams under the supervision of ADMs to support in this work."

Atishi said the ground patrolling team found water supply pipelines were damaged in some places. "Yesterday, our ground patrolling team reported a major leakage in our South Delhi Rising Mains, the main water pipeline that carries water from Sonia Vihar WTP to South Delhi. This was near the DTL substation in Garhi Medhu. Our patrolling team found that several large 375 mm bolts and one 12-inch bolt had been cut from the pipeline, causing the leakage- The fact that several large bolts had been cut seems to indicate foul play and sabotage," she said in a letter.

Atishi further mentioned that the maintenance team worked for six hours to repair the leakage problem, exacerbating the water crisis in South Delhi. "Our maintenance team worked for six hours continuously and repaired the leakage, but this meant that we had to stop pumping water for 6 hours and 20 MGD of water was not pumped during this time. As a consequence, a further 25 per cent of water shortage will be experienced in South Delhi," the letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner read.

Atishi also requested the Commissioner to deploy personnel to protect the major pipelines for the next 15 days. "I am writing to request the deployment of police personnel to patrol and protect our major pipelines for the next 15 days. This would be very important for putting a stop to miscreants or people with ulterior motives from tampering with our water pipelines, which have now become Delhi's lifelines. At this juncture, any foul play and sabotage will worsen the already difficult water shortage being faced by the people of Delhi," she added.

AAP Saurabh Bhardwaj also alleged that the water leakages are being deliberately carried out by some people to sabotage the pipelines. His remarks came after some nuts and bolts holding the pipes in South Delhi were found cut leading to water leakage.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also asked locals to be vigilant and keep an eye on people trying to tamper with the water pipelines. Speaking to ANI on the issue on Sunday Saurabh said, "A few days ago, some videos were made viral by certain people that there is a lot of leakage in Delhi. I don't think that the leakage is natural, I think some people are deliberately causing leakage. Yesterday, the nuts and bolts holding the pipes in South Delhi were found cut, who cut those six nuts? Because of that, there was no water in the entire South Delhi."

He also urged people to keep an eye on these incidents alleging that some "enemies of society" are conspiring to sabotage these pipelines. "I would request the public to keep an eye on this because some people are conspiring to break these pipelines...some people are enemies of society who are conspiring to sabotage these pipelines," he added. (With Agency Inputs)