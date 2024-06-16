ETV Bharat / entertainment

Father's Day 2024: 'We Love You' Says Anushka Sharma Gushing over Virat Kohli as She Shares Glimpse of Unique Celebration

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

On Father's Day 2024, Anushka Sharma shares an endearing post. The actor gushes over her husband Virat Kohli with whom she shares two kids. Anushka also drops a glimpse of Father's Day celebration on social media.

On Father's Day 2024, Anushka Sharma shares an endearing post. The actor gushes over her husband Virat Kohli with whom she shares two kids.
Anushka Sharma gushes over Virat Kohli in Father's Day post (ANI/Anushka Sharma Instagram)

Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a heartfelt Father's Day tribute for her husband Virat Kohli. She expressed her admiration for Virat's many talents and roles in life. The couple are proud parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

In her Father's Day message, Anushka wrote, "How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling 🤯….. ❤️ we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli 😘.."Accompanying her words was a picture of a paper sheet with tiny footprints, presumably those of their adorable children Vamika and Akaay, alongside the message "Happy Father's Day".

Virat and Anushka exchanged vows on December 11, 2017 in Italy. They welcomed Vamika into their lives on January 11, 2021, and they tried to keep the second pregnancy private as much as they could under the constant media glare.

On February 15 this year, the couple joyfully announced the birth of their son Akaay, whom they welcomed in London. Sharing their happiness, Anushka and Virat wrote on social media, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Virat has previously described parenthood as "magical" and a cherished experience. Reflecting on the time spent away from the public eye during Akaay's birth, he emphasised the importance of that period with his family. "We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognising us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months," Virat revealed during a post-match presentation. "For me, for us as a family, it was a surreal experience."

Coming back to Anushka, the actor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Chakada Xpress which will release on Netflix. The release of the film, however, is in balance over reported differences between makers and the OTT giant.

Read More

  1. Anushka Sharma Spotted Spending Some Quality Time with Virat Kohli in NY Ahead of Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match - Watch
  2. WATCH: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Sweet Family Moment with Daughter Vamika in New York
  3. Anushka Sharma Back in India with Son Akaay, Treats Paparazzi with Glimpse of Her Little Munchkin
Last Updated : 23 hours ago

TAGGED:

FATHERS DAY 2024CELEBS FATHERS DAY 2024 WISHESVIRAT KOHLIANUSHKA SHARMA FATHERS DAY POST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.