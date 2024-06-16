Father's Day 2024: 'We Love You' Says Anushka Sharma Gushing over Virat Kohli as She Shares Glimpse of Unique Celebration

Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a heartfelt Father's Day tribute for her husband Virat Kohli. She expressed her admiration for Virat's many talents and roles in life. The couple are proud parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

In her Father's Day message, Anushka wrote, "How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling 🤯….. ❤️ we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli 😘.."Accompanying her words was a picture of a paper sheet with tiny footprints, presumably those of their adorable children Vamika and Akaay, alongside the message "Happy Father's Day".

Virat and Anushka exchanged vows on December 11, 2017 in Italy. They welcomed Vamika into their lives on January 11, 2021, and they tried to keep the second pregnancy private as much as they could under the constant media glare.

On February 15 this year, the couple joyfully announced the birth of their son Akaay, whom they welcomed in London. Sharing their happiness, Anushka and Virat wrote on social media, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Virat has previously described parenthood as "magical" and a cherished experience. Reflecting on the time spent away from the public eye during Akaay's birth, he emphasised the importance of that period with his family. "We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognising us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months," Virat revealed during a post-match presentation. "For me, for us as a family, it was a surreal experience."

Coming back to Anushka, the actor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Chakada Xpress which will release on Netflix. The release of the film, however, is in balance over reported differences between makers and the OTT giant.