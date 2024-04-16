Anushka Sharma Back in India with Son Akaay, Treats Paparazzi with Glimpse of Her Little Munchkin

Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the arrival of their second child in February, sharing the news on social media. While there were speculations that they welcomed their son in London, Anushka has reportedly returned to India while Virat is occupied with IPL 2024. Earlier, there were rumors of their journey to the UK in January, and shortly after the birth, Virat was spotted in London with their daughter, Vamika.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani confirmed Anushka's return on Instagram. According to a post on Bhayani's Instagram handle, Anushka, who is known for keeping her kids away from media glare, gave the paparazzi a glimpse of baby Akaay at the airport. The actor also expressed her willingness to pose for the photogs but only when her children are not present.

Previously, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had hosted a gathering for the paparazzi at their residence, where Ranbir showed them pictures of his daughter, Raha, on his phone. Although Anushka didn't allow photos or videos of her kids, she assured that she would pose for photos when they're not around.

Anushka and Virat had joyfully announced the birth of their son Akaay back in February. They expressed their happiness and love, introducing Akaay as Vamika's little brother. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchanged vows in December 2017. Following the release of her movie Zero in 2018, Anushka took a break from acting. Their first child, Vamika, was born in January 2021.

On the work front, Anushka is awaiting the release of Chakda Xpress on Netflix. The latest buzz around the sports biopic on the life of former Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami hints uncertainty looming large over film's release following alleged discord between makers and OTT giant.