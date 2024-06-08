ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Sweet Family Moment with Daughter Vamika in New York

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 8, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were spotted in New York City with their daughter Vamika, enjoying a family day out. The adorable trio, with Vamika holding both her parents' hands, were captured on camera.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Sweet Family Moment with Daughter Vamika (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Celebrity power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out in New York City with their adorable daughter Vamika Kohli, for a day to spend quality time together. The trio's joyful demeanour was a treat to behold, with Vamika sweetly holding both her parents' hands as they strolled through what appeared to be a hotel lobby. The endearing scene was captured on camera, with the mother-daughter duo twinning in style.

Fans couldn't help but gush over the video, with one fan commenting, "So cute!" However, the sweet family moment was soon marred by concerns over privacy, with many fans urging the person who took the video to respect the couple's personal space. "Please don't disturb their privacy, they are humans," one fan pleaded, while another added, "At least give them some privacy."

The video sparked a wider conversation about the importance of respecting celebrities' privacy, particularly when it comes to their children. Virat and Anushka have been vocal about prioritising their kids' privacy, going so far as to send a thoughtful goodie bag to the paparazzi last month, politely requesting that they refrain from sharing unauthorised photos of Vamika and her baby brother, Akaay.

In another video making the rounds on social media, the couple was seen enjoying a leisurely stroll around the sidewalk, accompanied by their bodyguards. Overall, the heartwarming videos offered a rare glimpse into the private lives of one of India's most beloved celebrity couples, and served as a reminder of the importance of respecting their privacy.

