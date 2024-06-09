Anushka Sharma Spotted Spending Some Quality Time with Virat Kohli in NY Ahead of Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match - Watch

Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted out for a coffee run in New York. They're in the city for the T20 World Cup 2024, accompanied by their kids — 3-year-old daughter Vamika and newborn son Akaay, born in February. A fan page on X shared a video of the couple getting into a car after buying coffee in Garden City, on Long Island, New York.

Virat, prepping for the India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC T20 World Cup, sported a beige and grey casual outfit, while Anushka wore a blue shirt with matching denim. They were accompanied by security guards and their team as they headed inside a waiting car.

Just a day before the big match, an X user tweeted about their recent 'very nice interaction' with Virat and Anushka. He shared, “Just had a very nice interaction with the legend @imVkohli and his beautiful family @AnushkaSharma and kids. We had breakfast together at UWS (2 tables away). No selfies but a lovely chat, and of course, I told him my mum's maiden name was Kohli. Enjoy NYC guys and Jai Hind.”

Earlier, a video of Anushka and Virat with their daughter Vamika at a New York hotel surfaced on social media. From her walk to her cute hairstyle, Vamika's video with her parents from Team India's hotel won hearts online.

Anushka and Virat walked hand in hand with little Vamika as they entered the hotel. A fan page shared the clip, tweeting, “A few days before Virushka and Vamika were spotted at the team hotel...”

Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika on January 11, 2021, and their second child, baby boy Akaay, arrived on February 15, 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka is awaiting the release of Chakada Xpress. This sports biopic will chronicle the inspiring journey of Jhulan Goswami, overcoming obstacles presented by misogynistic politics, to achieve her dream of representing India in cricket. While the film is slated to debut on Netflix, the exact release date remains unknown. The release of Chakada Xpress hangs in the balance as the producers and the OTT giant are reportedly resolving some differences before finalising the release date for Anushka's comeback vehicle.