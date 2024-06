Namibia vs England: David Weise Announces Retirement from International Cricket

Antigua and Barbuda: Following his side's 41-run defeat against defending champions England in the T20 World Cup 2024, Namibia all-rounder David Weise announced his retirement from international cricket.

In his last international game, Wiese took one wicket and gave up six runs in his two-over spell at an economy rate of 3.00. and then amassed quick-fire 27 runs from 12 balls at a strike rate of 225 laced with two fours and as many sixes.

Addressing the post-match press conference, Weise said, "He can still play for Namibia but there's 'no better' place to end his special career and it seemed like the right time to retire."

"Next year's T20 World Cup is still two years away, I'm 39 years old now, so, in terms of international cricket, I don't know if there's much left in me. Obviously, I still like to play the game for a couple more years, I feel like I've still got a lot to contribute and a lot to play. But I just feel like what better place to end a special career for me personally with Namibia? I've had a lot of good times with them and to play my last game for them, possibly at a World Cup against a world-class team like England, it just seemed like the right time," Weise added.

For Namibia, Weise appeared in 34 T20Is and racked up 532 runs along with 35 scalps. In the 50-over format, the veteran cricketer played nine ODIs, scoring 228 runs and bagging six wickets. Before playing for Namibia, Wiese represented South Africa in international cricket before parting ways in six ODIs, and 20 T20Is.

Recapping the match between Namibia and England, after rain played a spoilsport, the toss was delayed and later the game was reduced to a 10-over match. Namibia sent England to bat first after winning the toss.

Philip Salt and Jos Buttler failed to give England a fiery kickstart in the game after both the openers were removed from the crease by the third over. Later in the match, Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook helped the Three Lions come back in better conditions after adding a few crucial runs on the scoreboard.

At the end of the first inning, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone played a blitz knock and powered England to 122/5. Trumpelmann led the Namibian bowling attack as he bagged two wickets and gave 31 runs in his two-over spell.

During the run chase, Michael van Lingen and Nikolaas Davin gave a powerful start to the underdogs. Everything was going fine for Namibia but after Davin's injury for which he had to leave the crease, everything changed for them.

David Wiese tried to help Namibia get back on track but Jofra Archer removed the all-rounder in the 10th over and gave England a crucial 41-run win in the T20 World Cup 2024. Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan were the only wicket-takers for England in the second innings.