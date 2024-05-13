Andhra Pradesh Polls 2024: Over 68 % Turnout Recorded; Voters Wait in Queues Till Late Night

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh registered a voter turnout of approximately 68 per cent in 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies when reports last came in, according to the Election Commission. A large number of voters were still in queue lines till late night. The final total percentage of voter turnout would be announced by the EC on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena took serious note of clashes reported between ruling YSRCP and opposition parties in Tenali, Macherla and Anantapur, and directed officials to enforce house arrests wherever required, including registering cases.

The CEO ordered the suspension of the police official who facilitated the escape of accused persons involved in the abduction of TDP agents in Punganur, a press release from his office said.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his sister and APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu were among the early voters today. Polling began at 7 a.m. and concluded at 6 am, barring a few places where it concluded one or two hours earlier.

--ALL Major UPDATES--

8 PM - Lok Sabha and Assembly Polls concluded peacefully in Andhra, barring sporadic incidents of violence

Voting in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections ended at 6 pm in Andhra Pradesh with an approximate voter turnout of 68 per cent, the ECI application's updated numbers read at 8.00 pm on Monday. The state witnessed simultaneous polls in all 175 Assembly segments and 25 Lok Sabha Constituencies.



Voting in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections ended at 6 pm in Andhra Pradesh with an approximate voter turnout of 68 per cent, the ECI application's updated numbers read at 8.00 pm on Monday. The state witnessed simultaneous polls in all 175 Assembly segments and 25 Lok Sabha Constituencies. 5.30 PM - Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

The voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh till 5 pm for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies going under polls stands at 68.04 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. While, the state also recorded 68.04 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls which are underway along with general elections.

The voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh till 5 pm for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies going under polls stands at 68.04 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. While, the state also recorded 68.04 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls which are underway along with general elections. 5.00 PM - Polling Ends in Araku, Paderu and Rampachodavaram Assembly

Polling has ended early in Araku, Paderu and Rampachodavaram Assembly constituencies in Alluri Sitharama Raju district as the district is a LWE-affected district. The districts where left wing extremism are high are termed as LWE-affected district. This Division was created to effectively address the Left Wing Extremist insurgency in a holistic manner. The LWE Division implements security related schemes aimed at capacity building in the LWE affected States. The Division also monitors the LWE situation and counter-measures being taken by the affected States.

Polling has ended early in Araku, Paderu and Rampachodavaram Assembly constituencies in Alluri Sitharama Raju district as the district is a LWE-affected district. The districts where left wing extremism are high are termed as LWE-affected district. This Division was created to effectively address the Left Wing Extremist insurgency in a holistic manner. The LWE Division implements security related schemes aimed at capacity building in the LWE affected States. The Division also monitors the LWE situation and counter-measures being taken by the affected States. 4.30 PM - Heavy Rain in Parts of Paderu and Araku Assembly

Heavy rain lashed in parts of Paderu and Araku Assembly segments disrupted polling at some places. Due to heavy rain and thunderstorms, fluctuations of power supply were reported.

Heavy rain lashed in parts of Paderu and Araku Assembly segments disrupted polling at some places. Due to heavy rain and thunderstorms, fluctuations of power supply were reported. 4.00 PM - BJP Accuses YSRCP of Attacking NDA Workers

The BJP on Monday accused the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh of unleashing "unprecedented violence" to target National Democratic Alliance workers and sought the Election Commission's intervention. The party wrote to the poll body even as voting was for the assembly and Lok Sabha was being held in the state. It claimed that police were acting as mute spectators and not ensuring free and fair elections.

The BJP on Monday accused the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh of unleashing "unprecedented violence" to target National Democratic Alliance workers and sought the Election Commission's intervention. The party wrote to the poll body even as voting was for the assembly and Lok Sabha was being held in the state. It claimed that police were acting as mute spectators and not ensuring free and fair elections. 3.30 PM - Voter Turnout Till 3 PM

The voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh till 3 pm for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies going under polls stands at 55.49 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. While, the state also recorded 55.49 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls which are underway along with general elections.

The voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh till 3 pm for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies going under polls stands at 55.49 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. While, the state also recorded 55.49 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls which are underway along with general elections. 3.00 PM - Siblings Fighting on Kadapa LS Constituency

A stronghold of the YS family, the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a heated electoral contest between two family members. Congress Andhra chief YS Sharmila Reddy, who is the daughter of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy, is up against her cousin, YS Avinash Reddy, the incumbent YSRCP MP. Read More... Collage: From left, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Congress Andhra chief YS Sharmila Reddy (ANI)

A stronghold of the YS family, the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a heated electoral contest between two family members. Congress Andhra chief YS Sharmila Reddy, who is the daughter of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy, is up against her cousin, YS Avinash Reddy, the incumbent YSRCP MP. 2.30 PM - BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Hits Out At YSRCP

"VVIP arrogance & goondagardi on full display...YSRCP MLA A Sivakumar slaps voter in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur...Telangana Congress neta kicks voter Congress’ Randeep Surjewala once said Janta is Rakshas !... If this is how they are treating voters at the polling booth imagine what they will do post elections Time to kick these parties and netas out!" Poonawalla said.

"VVIP arrogance & goondagardi on full display...YSRCP MLA A Sivakumar slaps voter in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur...Telangana Congress neta kicks voter Congress’ Randeep Surjewala once said Janta is Rakshas !... If this is how they are treating voters at the polling booth imagine what they will do post elections Time to kick these parties and netas out!" Poonawalla said. 2.00 PM - BJP Leader Makes Big Allegation

Former MP and BJP candidate for Araku Lok Sabha seat, Kothapalli Geetha on Monday alleged that Sachivalayam (Village Secretariat) volunteers were being used as booth agents in a polling booth at Narasapuram in Rampachodavaram Assembly Constituency in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Geetha alleged that the volunteers have been luring the voters to vote for the YSRCP.

Former MP and BJP candidate for Araku Lok Sabha seat, Kothapalli Geetha on Monday alleged that Sachivalayam (Village Secretariat) volunteers were being used as booth agents in a polling booth at Narasapuram in Rampachodavaram Assembly Constituency in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Geetha alleged that the volunteers have been luring the voters to vote for the YSRCP. 1.30 PM - Voter Turnout Till 1 PM

The voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh till 1 pm for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies going under polls stands at 40.26 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. While, the state also recorded 40.26 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls which are underway along with general elections.

The voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh till 1 pm for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies going under polls stands at 40.26 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. While, the state also recorded 40.26 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls which are underway along with general elections. 1.00 PM - Battle of Brothers in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh’s political capital, is witnessing a battle between two siblings, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and his brother Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni), who are contesting on YSRCP ticket and TDP ticket respectively. The TDP gave its ticket to the Kesineni Shivnath, denying the ticket to Kesineni Srinivas. After which, Srinivas, a two-time MP, quit the TDP and joined the YSRCP.

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh’s political capital, is witnessing a battle between two siblings, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and his brother Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni), who are contesting on YSRCP ticket and TDP ticket respectively. The TDP gave its ticket to the Kesineni Shivnath, denying the ticket to Kesineni Srinivas. After which, Srinivas, a two-time MP, quit the TDP and joined the YSRCP. 12.30 PM - 1,60,000 EVMs Used Across State

The Election Commission is using 1 lakh 60 thousand Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and has also kept additional machines in reserve to use in case of emergency. The voting process is underway across 46,389 polling stations in the State. District Election Officers supervised the polling arrangements in the districts. More than 1 lakh police personnel including volunteers are drafted for the election duty to ensure free and fair polls.

The Election Commission is using 1 lakh 60 thousand Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and has also kept additional machines in reserve to use in case of emergency. The voting process is underway across 46,389 polling stations in the State. District Election Officers supervised the polling arrangements in the districts. More than 1 lakh police personnel including volunteers are drafted for the election duty to ensure free and fair polls. 12.00 PM - Tenali YSRCP MLA Siva Kumar Attack a Voter Waiting in Queue

When YSRCP MLA Siva Kumar from Tenali Assembly Constituency attempted to enter the polling booth, a general voter asked him to wait in line as many voters had been waiting a long time to cast their votes. In response, the YSRCP MLA slapped the voter, who then retaliated by striking back at the YSRCP Tenali MLA.

When YSRCP MLA Siva Kumar from Tenali Assembly Constituency attempted to enter the polling booth, a general voter asked him to wait in line as many voters had been waiting a long time to cast their votes. In response, the YSRCP MLA slapped the voter, who then retaliated by striking back at the YSRCP Tenali MLA. 11.30 AM - Voter Turnout Till 11 AM

The voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh till 11 am for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies going under polls stands at 23.10 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. While, the state recorded 23.00 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls which are underway along with general elections.

The voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh till 11 am for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies going under polls stands at 23.10 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. While, the state recorded 23.00 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls which are underway along with general elections. 11.20 AM - Commissioner of Police Claims 'Peaceful' Voting in State

Commissioner of Police (CP) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said, "Elections are being held here in Visakhapatnam city, more than 5000 personnel are deployed here. EVMs are working everywhere and voting is going on peacefully in all seven constituencies...We have made elaborate security arrangements, so I urge all voters to go and vote for the best person, best party...'' Commissioner of Police Claims 'Peaceful' Voting in State (ANI)

Commissioner of Police (CP) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said, "Elections are being held here in Visakhapatnam city, more than 5000 personnel are deployed here. EVMs are working everywhere and voting is going on peacefully in all seven constituencies...We have made elaborate security arrangements, so I urge all voters to go and vote for the best person, best party...'' 10.50 AM - Old Woman Carried in Hammock To Polling Station

In a video shared by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), an old woman could be seen carried in a hammock like structure to the polling station to exercise her vote. "This is the spirit of democracy. Due to the lack of road facilities in Alluri Seetharamaraju district, family members are carrying an old woman in a hammock to the polling station. This is an auspicious sign that the people's desired nation is coming," TDP wrote in the post.

In a video shared by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), an old woman could be seen carried in a hammock like structure to the polling station to exercise her vote. "This is the spirit of democracy. Due to the lack of road facilities in Alluri Seetharamaraju district, family members are carrying an old woman in a hammock to the polling station. This is an auspicious sign that the people's desired nation is coming," TDP wrote in the post. 10.30 AM - Governor S Abdul Nazeer Exercise His Franchise

Andhra Pradesh Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer, cast his vote in Green Polling Station in Vijayawada on Monday. He voted along with his wife, Sameera Nazeer for both Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer, cast his vote in Green Polling Station in Vijayawada on Monday. He voted along with his wife, Sameera Nazeer for both Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in the state. 10.15 AM - AP Congress President YS Sharmila Cast Her Vote

Andhra Pradesh Congress President and candidate from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, YS Sharmila arrived at a polling booth in the constituency to cast her vote. She faces a contest from TDP's Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy and YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy. YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy is the sitting MP from Kadapa.

Andhra Pradesh Congress President and candidate from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, YS Sharmila arrived at a polling booth in the constituency to cast her vote. She faces a contest from TDP's Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy and YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy. YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy is the sitting MP from Kadapa. 10.00 AM - Violence Between YSRCP and TDP Cadres

Prior to the start of polling at 6 am in Macherla mandal in Palnadu district, violence broke out between ruling YSRCP and TDP cadres. A female TDP supporter suffered a large gash on her forehead. A mob of around hundred villagers attacked a poll agent and a case of attempt to murder case was being registered against more than hundred members, Kadapa SP Siddharth Kaushal said.

Prior to the start of polling at 6 am in Macherla mandal in Palnadu district, violence broke out between ruling YSRCP and TDP cadres. A female TDP supporter suffered a large gash on her forehead. A mob of around hundred villagers attacked a poll agent and a case of attempt to murder case was being registered against more than hundred members, Kadapa SP Siddharth Kaushal said. 9.30 AM - Voter Turnout Till 9 AM

The voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh till 9 am for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies going under polls stands at 9.05 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. While, the state recorded 9.21 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls which are underway along with general elections. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan were among the early voters.

The voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh till 9 am for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies going under polls stands at 9.05 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. While, the state recorded 9.21 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls which are underway along with general elections. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan were among the early voters. 9.15 AM - Pawan Kalyan Cast His Vote

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan casts his vote at a polling booth in Mangalagiri. The Jana Sena is contesting in two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats. As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Pawan Kalyan Cast His Vote (ANI)

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan casts his vote at a polling booth in Mangalagiri. The Jana Sena is contesting in two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats. As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. 9.00 AM - Kidnapped TDP Polling Agents Traced and Secured

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday said three TDP polling agents who were allegedly kidnapped in Chittoor district have been traced and secured. According to a press release from the CEO's office, the TDP agents were kidnapped from Bokaramanda village in Chittoor district's Sadum mandal, which falls under the Punganuru Assembly constituency.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday said three TDP polling agents who were allegedly kidnapped in Chittoor district have been traced and secured. According to a press release from the CEO's office, the TDP agents were kidnapped from Bokaramanda village in Chittoor district's Sadum mandal, which falls under the Punganuru Assembly constituency. 8.45 AM - YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy Cast His Vote

YSRCP MP and candidate Vijay Sai Reddy casts his vote at a polling booth in Nellore. Congress' Koppula Raju, TDP's Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy from NDA and YSRCP's V Vijaysai Reddy are contesting elections from this seat. YSRCP's Adala Prabhakara Reddy won from here in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

YSRCP MP and candidate Vijay Sai Reddy casts his vote at a polling booth in Nellore. Congress' Koppula Raju, TDP's Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy from NDA and YSRCP's V Vijaysai Reddy are contesting elections from this seat. YSRCP's Adala Prabhakara Reddy won from here in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 8.20 AM - 'TDP Works For People's Government': Chandrababu Naidu's Wife

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh: After casting her vote, former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneswari says, "...I want the women to come out and vote because women have faced a lot of atrocities with this present government. I want them to come and vote for TDP, for their government - the people's government - because TDP is always for the people. It doesn't suppress anyone from voicing their opinion. TDP works for the people's government..."

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh: After casting her vote, former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneswari says, "...I want the women to come out and vote because women have faced a lot of atrocities with this present government. I want them to come and vote for TDP, for their government - the people's government - because TDP is always for the people. It doesn't suppress anyone from voicing their opinion. TDP works for the people's government..." 8.00 AM - TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu Cast His Vote

Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu casts his vote at a polling booth in Guntur. After casting his vote, Naidu said, "...I am appealing to everyone to exercise their right to vote. People have come from abroad at their own expense to cast their vote. I thank everyone..." 100% (TDP will come to power in the state)." TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu Cast His Vote (ANI)

Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu casts his vote at a polling booth in Guntur. After casting his vote, Naidu said, "...I am appealing to everyone to exercise their right to vote. People have come from abroad at their own expense to cast their vote. I thank everyone..." 100% (TDP will come to power in the state)." 7.45 AM - CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Cast His Vote

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote at Kadapa Constituency's Jayamahal Anganawadi Polling Booth No. 138 on Monday. Congress's YS Sharmila, TDP's Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy and YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy are contesting elections from this seat. YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy is the sitting MP from Kadapa. "You have seen the governance in the last 5 years and if you think you have benefitted from this governance then vote for that governance which would lead to a brighter future," he said after voting. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Cast His Vote (ANI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote at Kadapa Constituency's Jayamahal Anganawadi Polling Booth No. 138 on Monday. Congress's YS Sharmila, TDP's Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy and YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy are contesting elections from this seat. YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy is the sitting MP from Kadapa. "You have seen the governance in the last 5 years and if you think you have benefitted from this governance then vote for that governance which would lead to a brighter future," he said after voting. 7.30 AM - 'Polling Agents Kidnapped by YSRCP', Alleges TDP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged that their rival party YSRCP has kidnapped its polling agents just before the Lok Sabha and assembly elections began in the state. TDP issued a press release saying, "Supporters of YSRCP leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy have abducted 15 polling agents. The party people were going to the polling station and during this time they were beaten and all this was done."

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged that their rival party YSRCP has kidnapped its polling agents just before the Lok Sabha and assembly elections began in the state. TDP issued a press release saying, "Supporters of YSRCP leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy have abducted 15 polling agents. The party people were going to the polling station and during this time they were beaten and all this was done." 7.15 AM - PM Modi's Request to the Citizens of India

"In today’s 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let’s all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges all the citizens to vote in large numbers.

"In today’s 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let’s all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges all the citizens to vote in large numbers. 7.10 AM - Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Urges All to Vote

"All my grandparents… All my sisters... All my brothers and sisters… All my farmers... All my young ladies… My SC… My ST… My OBC… All my minorities… Get moving everyone, and be sure to vote!" YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"All my grandparents… All my sisters... All my brothers and sisters… All my farmers... All my young ladies… My SC… My ST… My OBC… All my minorities… Get moving everyone, and be sure to vote!" YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). 7.00 AM - Polling Begins

The voting for all 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh started at 7 am. The first approximate voter turnout will come at 9 am. The total number of voters in the southern state is 4.14 crore, which includes 2.02 crore male, 2.1 crore female, 3,421 third-gender voters and 68,185 service electors.

The voting for all 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh started at 7 am. The first approximate voter turnout will come at 9 am. The total number of voters in the southern state is 4.14 crore, which includes 2.02 crore male, 2.1 crore female, 3,421 third-gender voters and 68,185 service electors. 6.45 AM- Can You Carry Your Cell Phone To The Polling Booth?

The answer to this question is simple - No. To uphold the fairness and integrity of the electoral process, voters are strictly prohibited from carrying mobile phones inside polling stations, says the Election Commission of India (ECI). Not only cell phones, ECI also prohibits smartphones, smartwatches and wireless set from being taken to polling booths. Read More...

The answer to this question is simple - No. To uphold the fairness and integrity of the electoral process, voters are strictly prohibited from carrying mobile phones inside polling stations, says the Election Commission of India (ECI). Not only cell phones, ECI also prohibits smartphones, smartwatches and wireless set from being taken to polling booths. 6.30 AM - ETV Bharat Urges All to Vote

Over 4 crore voters will decide the future of Andhra Pradesh and the centre today. ETV Bharat urges all the voters to come out and exercise your franchise to strengthen the world's largest democracy. Also, encourage all for maximum voter turnout. Help those in need on polling booths as well. Let's celebrate the biggest festival of democracy together!

Over 4 crore voters will decide the future of Andhra Pradesh and the centre today. ETV Bharat urges all the voters to come out and exercise your franchise to strengthen the world's largest democracy. Also, encourage all for maximum voter turnout. Help those in need on polling booths as well. Let's celebrate the biggest festival of democracy together! 6.00 AM - Mock Polls Begin

Mock polls began at 6 am in all the polling booths across the state while the actual polling will commence at 7 am. Polling preparations are underway at Kadapa Constituency's Jayamahal Anganawadi Polling Booth No. 138 from where Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will cast his vote. Polling preparations from Kadapa Constituency. (ANI)

The political scenario

YSRCP president Jagan (Pulivendula), TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam) and Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram), among others, are in the Assembly poll race.

AP Congress president and Jagan's sister YS Sharmila (Kadapa) and BJP state chief Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram), among others, are in Lok Sabha poll fray. The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. The Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

The campaign

The YSR Congress campaign centred around the welfare measures that it implemented during the past five years while the NDA highlighted the "failures" of the state government and the doles it would provide if voted to power in the state and the job creation it would do.

Besides PM Modi, several union ministers including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge undertook poll campaigns for their respective party candidates.