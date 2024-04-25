Can you carry your cell phone to the Polling Booth? ECI says 'No'

Hyderabad: The voting for the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be held on 88 seats across India on Friday, April 26. Before the voting begins at 7 AM, there is one question on the minds of voters, belonging to all age groups, can they carry cell phones to the polling booths?

The answer to this question is simple - No. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. To uphold the fairness and integrity of the electoral process, voters are strictly prohibited from carrying mobile phones inside polling stations, says the ECI.

Not only cell phones, ECI also prohibits smartphones, smartwatches and wireless set from being taken to polling booths. The ECI states, "The carrying of mobile phones, smartphones, smartwatches, wireless sets, etc, inside the polling stations on the day of the poll is not allowed."

However, there is one exception made by the ECI. The Presiding Officer of the Polling Booth can take his or her phone inside the polling station but he or she has to ensure that the mobile phone is on silent mode.

One can take their cell phones outside the polling booth and keep them with their friends or relatives. So, when you exercise your franchise, you cannot take mobile phones inside!

Voting will be held in seven phases for the Lok Sabha polls and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.