India vs Afghanistan | Rishabh Pant Becomes Wicket-Keeper with Most Dismissals in Single Edition of T20 World Cup

Bridgetown (Barbados): India's Rishabh Pant became the wicket-keeper with the most dismissals in a single edition of the T20 World Cup history. He achieved the incredible feat during the clash between India and Afghanistan in match 43 of the ongoing ninth edition of the tournament on Thursday.

Pant took three catches in the match to get rid of Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib and Naveen ul Haq. With this incredible effort, he took his tally of dismissals to ten in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The 26-year-old surpassed former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers and Australia's swashbuckling opener Adam Gilchrist, who have nine dismissals each to their names. He is also India's second most successful wicket-keeper in the T20 World Cups with 12 dismissals (11 catches and 1 stumping) in 11 games.

He leads the most dismissals list in T20 World Cup 2024 with all the 10 catches, followed by New Zealand's Devon Conway with six dismissals (five catches and a stumping).

The left-hand batter, who is playing the tournament for the second time, is also having an exceptional tournament with the bat. He is currently highest run-getter for Men in Blue with 116 runs in four innings at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 131.81. He started with an unbeaten 36* (26) against Ireland in the first fixture followed by a knock of 42 (21) against Pakistan. However, he is yet to convert the start into a big scores. In the match against Afghanistan, the left-hand batter made 20 off 11 balls with four boundaries.