International Yoga Day 2024 | 'Let's Unburden Past, Live In Present & Do Yoga For Global Good:' PM Modi In Srinagar

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the profound global influence of yoga during his address at the 10th International Yoga Day event held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday. Despite being moved indoors due to heavy rains, the event remained a significant platform for discussing the transformative power of yoga.

In his speech, PM Modi underscored how yoga enables individuals to live in the present moment, unburdened by the past. He described yoga as not only a personal practice but also a catalyst for societal and global welfare. According to PM Modi, the practice fosters a sense of interconnectedness, where personal peace translates into positive impacts on the world.

"The world recognises yoga as a powerful force for global good," PM Modi said, highlighting its role in fostering inner peace and driving positive societal change. He emphasized that when individuals achieve inner tranquillity, they become agents of constructive transformation in their communities.

Despite the adverse weather conditions prompting a shift from the lawns of SKICC to indoor arrangements, the event drew attention to the universal appeal and practical benefits of yoga. PM Modi's address resonated with gathering affirming yoga's capacity to inspire personal and collective well-being globally.

This year's event highlights the profound impact of yoga on youth, focusing both physical and mental wellness.

The celebration aims to bring together thousands of participants in a global practice of yoga, promoting health and well-being. PM Modi will address the gathering and participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session, emphasizing Yoga's role in nurturing physical, mental and spiritual growth.

Since its inception in 2015, International Day for Yoga has been marked by PM Modi at iconic locations such as the United Nations Headquarters in New York and various cities across India. This year's theme, 'Yoga for Self and Society' underscores the dual benefits of yoga for individual well-being and societal harmony.

In efforts to expand the reach of Yoga's benefits, PM Modi has urged Gram Pradhans nationwide to promote holistic health through increased awareness about Yoga and millet cultivation at the grassroots level.

Beyond India, the celebrations will also extend globally with embassies and Indian missions abroad participating in Yoga Day events. In a unique initiative, ISRO and other autonomous bodies will also conduct Yoga sessions, including the practice of the Common Yoga Protocol, demonstrating the widespread integration of Yoga in various sectors.

The National Ayush Mission and other government bodies are coordinating nationwide events to showcase Yoga's holistic health impacts. In Delhi, collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Ayush, New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are set to organise large-scale Yoga events.

Furthermore, to engage families worldwide, the Ministry of Ayush has launched the 'Yoga with Family' video contest in partnership with ICCR, encouraging participants to highlight the hoy of Yoga and strengthen familial bonds.