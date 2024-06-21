ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Shatrughan Sinha Spotted with Soon-to-Be Son-in-Law - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, the latter was seen with his soon-to-be father-in-law Shatrughan Sinha. This comes after reports of Sinha being unhappy with the wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding
Zaheer Iqbal (left), Shatrughan Sinha (right) (ANI image)

Hyderabad: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are getting married on June 23. There were various speculations that her father, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, was displeased for not disclosing the wedding preparations with him. However, squashing such reports, Shatrughan came together with his soon-to-be son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal for the first time on Thursday evening. Both of them grinned and posed for the paparazzi gathered outside the complex.

Shatrughan was seen for the first time with Zaheer ahead of Sonakshi's wedding in the new Instagram video posted on Thursday evening by a paparazzo account. Shatrughan and Zaheer exchanged hugs and posed for photographers. Shatrughan was spotted smiling and even responding to the paparazzi's plea by mouthing his iconic dialogue 'Khamosh!'

Shatrughan Sinha was spotted shaking hands with attendees in a beautiful gesture of support and delight for his daughter's wedding. Zaheer also posed for photos with his future father-in-law, and their smiles spoke volumes about their relationship. With this Sinha has put an end to allegations that he will not attend his daughter's wedding. In an interview with an entertainment portal, he clearly confirmed his attendance at Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding.

Expressing his joy and admiration for his daughter, he said, "Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It is simply the life of my only daughter, Sonakshi, of whom I am really proud and attached. She refers to me as the "pillar of her strength." I will definitely attend the wedding. "Why shouldn't or won't I?"

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was spotted for the first time ahead of her wedding. Zaheer, dressed casually in a black T-shirt and pants, greeted the cameras with a peace sign, while Sonakshi, dressed in white and carrying a bag, avoided being photographed. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for seven years, are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on June 23.

TAGGED:

SHATRUGHAN SINHA POSES WITH ZAHEERZAHEER IQBAL SHATRUGHAN SINHABOLLYWOOD NEWSSONAKSHI SINHA ZAHEER IQBAL WEDDING

