ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi Ahead of Filing Nomination

author img

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a six-kilometre-long roadshow in Varanasi. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
PM Modi accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Roadshow in Varanasi(Photo: X@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a six-kilometre-long roadshow in Varanasi. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a six-kilometre-long roadshow in Varanasi on Monday evening. He is set to file his nomination papers from this Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. Modi garlanded a statue of educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malviya at the Malviya Chauraha in the Lanka area here before beginning the roadshow.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to sources in the BJP, Modi will also take a dip in the Ganga. The prime minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat that will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election. A large number of women in saffron attire walked ahead of the vehicle carrying Modi. The group represented 'matrashakti'.

The roadshow will be held up to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. It will pass through Sant Ravidas Gate, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, Jangambadi and Godaulia. The sources in the party said Modi would be staying the night at the BLW guesthouse.

He will go to the guesthouse from the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and his convoy is expected to pass through Maidagin Chauraha, Kabirchaura, Lahurabir, Teliabagh Tiraha, Chowkaghat Chauraha, Lakdi Mandi, Cantt Overbridge, Lahartara Chauraha, Manduwadih Chauraha and Kakarmatta Overbridge areas.

BJP office bearers also said that people from different communities, including Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil and Punjabi, will be welcoming Modi at 100 points in 11 zones during the roadshow. The prime minister was welcomed with the blowing of conches and beats of 'dhols' and 'damrus' here.

Prime Minister Modi will also go to seek blessings from Baba Vishwanath, the BJP sources said. Cutouts of famous people of Kashi have been installed along the route of the roadshow.

Last Updated :23 hours ago

TAGGED:

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODIPM MODI VARANASI ROADSHOWPM MODI VARANASI ROADSHOW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.