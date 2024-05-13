West Bengal: BJP Candidate Dillip Ghosh Heckled in Bardhaman, Vehicles Vandalised; CAPF Jawan Dies

Bardhaman: Amid stray incidents of violence during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in the eight seats of West Bengal on Monday, scuffle broke out between BJP and TMC workers when saffron party candidate of Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, Dillip Ghosh was on his way to visit a polling booth following complaints of booth capture.

The incident took place in Tulla village of Monteshwar in Bardhaman this morning. Prior to which, a BJP booth agent was allegedly beaten up and thrown out of a polling booth in Monteshwar. On information, when Ghosh set out for the spot, he faced protests following which, TMC and BJP workers clashed with each other.

Ghosh's security guard was injured while his two vehicles and those of a few newspersons' were also reportedly damaged. "I will see till the end," Ghosh said.

Later a team from the local police station and central forces reached the booth and brought the situation under control. Tension prevails in the area and polling is being held under strict vigil. Allegation has being levelled against TMC of fomenting trouble in the area but the party leaders have refuted it.

BJP has alleged that their agent was not allowed to sit in the booth by TMC workers. He was allegedly beaten up and thrown out of the booth.

Situation aggravated as soon as Ghosh headed for the booth. TMC supporters questioned as to why the BJP candidate had come here and started raising slogans against him asking him to leave immediately.

Finally, the situation was brought under control.

Jawan on poll duty dies at booth

In another incident, a CAPF jawan on poll duty at a booth in Birbhum died after falling unconscious. He was shifted to the Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The doctors suspect cardiac arrest as the cause of death. Earlier, there was tension in front of a booth at Nanur in Birbhum district with the BJP alleging forceful eviction of its polling agent from the booth by Trinamool workers. The BJP also alleged that armed ruling party workers were threatening the voters since Monday morning. At Suri, a temporary camp office of the BJP was allegedly demolished by Trinamool supporters.