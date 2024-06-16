Father's Day Special: Barber from Bihar Toils Hard to Make Son A DRDO Officer

Gaya (Bihar): Father's Day is a special occasion to honour and appreciate the fathers and father figures in our lives and laud them for their unconditional love, support, and guidance. They toil hard to make our lives better, give us the best we need and shape us into responsible, and dignified individuals.

Today, we celebrate one such story of a father here in the interiors of Bihar, who wrestled hard to make an incredible impact in his son's life. Hailing from a poverty-stricken background, he did not let the obstacles come in the way of his son's life and raised him to be a successful officer in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

DRDO is an agency under the Department of Defence Research and Development in Ministry of Defence of the Government of India, charged with the military's research and development, headquartered in Delhi, India

Tarakeshwar Sharma, a resident of the Chauara village under the jurisdiction of the Tankuppa block had been living from hand to mouth for the past few years. However, despite the shortage of notes in his pockets, his dreams knew no bounds as he was determined to get his son, Saurabh, posted at the Ministry of Defense.

He moved from the frying pan to the fire when his financial condition worsened and he decided to mortgage his wife's jewellery. However, with some support he was able to open a salon in the city where he charged a minimal of Rs 15 for a haircut.

He got Saurabh enrolled in a government school and did his best to provide him with everything that he need. Saurabh gradually improved in his academics and showed his mettle. When Sharma's financial condition improved, Saurabh was admitted to a coaching centre, where too, he kept excelling.

"After passing out of the middle school, my son completed his intermediate from the Gaya College (GCG)and secured a diploma in electrical. He then started preparing for getting into the DRDO. Although availing a private tutor was expensive, I did not give up. I worked hard from dawn to dusk and made sure that my son gets through DRDO," said an ecstatic Sharma.

Today, Saurabh is posted in Bangalore and is working as a technical engineer with the DRDO. "It is only because of my father that I have been able to enjoy the fruits of success. Despite hailing from a poor family, he never gave up on my dreams and made sure that I grow up to be a successful and distinguished man," Saurabh said.