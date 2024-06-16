ETV Bharat / offbeat

Father's Day Special: Barber from Bihar Toils Hard to Make Son A DRDO Officer

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Today we celebrate the story of an ordinary man who fought against all odds to make his son successful. Tarakeshwar Sharma, a resident of the Chauara village fought extreme poverty only to ensure that his son, Saurabh, received proper education and was financially stable. On this Father's Day, we salute such heroes who build the backbone of our country with their support and guidance.

There are many fathers in the world
There are many fathers in the world (There are many fathers in the world)

Gaya (Bihar): Father's Day is a special occasion to honour and appreciate the fathers and father figures in our lives and laud them for their unconditional love, support, and guidance. They toil hard to make our lives better, give us the best we need and shape us into responsible, and dignified individuals.

Today, we celebrate one such story of a father here in the interiors of Bihar, who wrestled hard to make an incredible impact in his son's life. Hailing from a poverty-stricken background, he did not let the obstacles come in the way of his son's life and raised him to be a successful officer in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

DRDO is an agency under the Department of Defence Research and Development in Ministry of Defence of the Government of India, charged with the military's research and development, headquartered in Delhi, India

Tarakeshwar Sharma, a resident of the Chauara village under the jurisdiction of the Tankuppa block had been living from hand to mouth for the past few years. However, despite the shortage of notes in his pockets, his dreams knew no bounds as he was determined to get his son, Saurabh, posted at the Ministry of Defense.

He moved from the frying pan to the fire when his financial condition worsened and he decided to mortgage his wife's jewellery. However, with some support he was able to open a salon in the city where he charged a minimal of Rs 15 for a haircut.

He got Saurabh enrolled in a government school and did his best to provide him with everything that he need. Saurabh gradually improved in his academics and showed his mettle. When Sharma's financial condition improved, Saurabh was admitted to a coaching centre, where too, he kept excelling.

"After passing out of the middle school, my son completed his intermediate from the Gaya College (GCG)and secured a diploma in electrical. He then started preparing for getting into the DRDO. Although availing a private tutor was expensive, I did not give up. I worked hard from dawn to dusk and made sure that my son gets through DRDO," said an ecstatic Sharma.

Today, Saurabh is posted in Bangalore and is working as a technical engineer with the DRDO. "It is only because of my father that I have been able to enjoy the fruits of success. Despite hailing from a poor family, he never gave up on my dreams and made sure that I grow up to be a successful and distinguished man," Saurabh said.

Read More:

  1. Father's Day 2024: 'We Love You' Says Anushka Sharma Gushing over Virat Kohli as She Shares Glimpse of Unique Celebration
  2. On Father's Day 2024, Varun Dhawan Shares First Pic with Daughter, Parineeti Chopra Has Something Funny to Say

TAGGED:

FATHERS DAYFATHERS DAY 2024FATHERS DAY INDIAFATHERS DAY INSPIRING STORYFATHERS DAY 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.