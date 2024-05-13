'NC Workers Detained Due to Fear of Losing?' Farooq Abdullah After Casting Vote in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As voting began for the Srinagar parliamentary seat in the ongoing fourth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024, National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah accused the BJP government at the Centre of “disrupting the polling process”.

Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah cast their votes at Srinagar's Burn Hall Higher Secondary School. National Conference's candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is contesting polls for the Srinagar parliamentary seat while Waheed Para is contesting from the PDP and Apni Party's Mohammad Ashraf Mir from the Apni Party.

After casting their votes, the NC leaders lamented the Jammu and Kashmir Police allegedly detaining several of their workers since last night, which they deemed as a “direct contradiction to holding transparent elections”.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah expressed his desire to question Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the contradiction between claiming to conduct fair and transparent elections while their workers are being detained.

JKNC Chief Farooq Abdullah questioned the rationale behind holding elections if their party workers were to be detained. "It's unfortunate that despite claims of a peaceful process, our party workers have been confined for two days. I question the Union Home Minister and Prime Minister Modi: why have our workers been detained? Is it out of fear of losing? Their actions suggest an impending defeat," Dr. Farooq said.

When asked about the “harassment” faced by polling agents, JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah stated, "We have provided the names of eight of our workers who have been harassed. While others have merely mentioned the harassment of their workers, we have submitted specific names. This action by the administration aims to disrupt the polling process, and it is deplorable."

More than 17.47 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their right today in the Srinagar parliamentary constituency. There are 24 candidates contesting in this constituency, with the main competition being between the National Conference and People's Democratic Party.

The Election Commission of India has established 2135 polling centers across 18 assembly constituencies for this election, spanning from Shopian district in South Kashmir to the Kangan area in Central Kashmir. The commission has ensured stringent security arrangements for peaceful elections.