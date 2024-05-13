ETV Bharat / state

'NC Workers Detained Due to Fear of Losing?' Farooq Abdullah After Casting Vote in Srinagar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

NC President Farooq Abdullah (L) along with son Omar Abdullah talk to the media after casting vote for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in Srinagar on Monday May 13, 2024
NC President Farooq Abdullah (L) along with son Omar Abdullah talk to the media after casting vote for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in Srinagar on Monday May 13, 2024(ETV Bharat)

Talking to the media after casting his vote for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, NC President Farooq Abdullah claimed that many NC workers had been detained on the eve of voting while claiming that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were fearing imminent loss in the election, reports ETV Bharat's Mir Farhat.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As voting began for the Srinagar parliamentary seat in the ongoing fourth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024, National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah accused the BJP government at the Centre of “disrupting the polling process”.

Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah cast their votes at Srinagar's Burn Hall Higher Secondary School. National Conference's candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is contesting polls for the Srinagar parliamentary seat while Waheed Para is contesting from the PDP and Apni Party's Mohammad Ashraf Mir from the Apni Party.
After casting their votes, the NC leaders lamented the Jammu and Kashmir Police allegedly detaining several of their workers since last night, which they deemed as a “direct contradiction to holding transparent elections”.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah expressed his desire to question Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the contradiction between claiming to conduct fair and transparent elections while their workers are being detained.

JKNC Chief Farooq Abdullah questioned the rationale behind holding elections if their party workers were to be detained. "It's unfortunate that despite claims of a peaceful process, our party workers have been confined for two days. I question the Union Home Minister and Prime Minister Modi: why have our workers been detained? Is it out of fear of losing? Their actions suggest an impending defeat," Dr. Farooq said.

When asked about the “harassment” faced by polling agents, JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah stated, "We have provided the names of eight of our workers who have been harassed. While others have merely mentioned the harassment of their workers, we have submitted specific names. This action by the administration aims to disrupt the polling process, and it is deplorable."

More than 17.47 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their right today in the Srinagar parliamentary constituency. There are 24 candidates contesting in this constituency, with the main competition being between the National Conference and People's Democratic Party.
The Election Commission of India has established 2135 polling centers across 18 assembly constituencies for this election, spanning from Shopian district in South Kashmir to the Kangan area in Central Kashmir. The commission has ensured stringent security arrangements for peaceful elections.

  1. Read more: Lok Sabha Election 2024: High Stakes as Srinagar Goes to Polls Today, 24 Candidates in Fray
  2. J&K Police Terms Allegations of Detention of Political Parties Workers 'Baseless'
  3. 'Top Cop Wants Low Voter Turnout': Ahead of Srinagar Polls, Kashmir Parties Allege Police Harassment, Detention of Workers

TAGGED:

FAROOQ ABDULLAHOMAR ABDULLAHLOK SABHA ELECTION 2024SRINAGAR LOK SABHA ELECTIONFAROOQ ABDULLAH SRINAGAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.