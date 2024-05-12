J&K Police Terms Allegations of Detention of Political Parties Workers 'Baseless'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : Reacting to the allegations of political parties over detention of their workers ahead of the voting on Srinagar parliamentary seat, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said that those statements are "without basis".

Police said that it is committed to enforcing the law and the Model Code of Conduct guidelines pertaining to security in view of the free and fair elections. "There have been actions regardless of party affiliation pertaining to violations such as seizure of cash, narcotics, liquor and preventive actions against miscreants and potential offenders with a background of linkages to terrorism and separatism," police said in a statement.

Political parties including National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Apni Party and People's Conference today alleged that their workers are being detained and summoned by the police ahead of the polling in Srinagar parliamentary seat, which is slated for voting on Monday.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and contesting candidate Waheed Para also accused a senior police officer for ordering harassment of party workers. To which police said speculative statements when made against individual police officers and put in the public domain, it exposes the "individual to security hazards as seen in the past."

The police said that it is committed to secure candidates and political workers, their places of stay, political rallies, roadshows irrespective of which party one belongs to, as it considers elections as sacrosanct.

"All players participating in it are therefore equally sacred and also that together we face a common adversary. Criticism of the police has been always accepted as a professional hazard. We reiterate our dedication and commitment to impartial enforcement of law," police said.

About 17,47,810 lakh voters are enrolled in Srinagar segment where 24 candidates are in the fray. Spread from Shopian assembly segment in south Kashmir to Kangan constituency in central Kashmir, Srinagar will witness the big electoral battle between National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party candidates, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and Waheed Para, respectively. Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party has fielded former minister Ashraf Mir.