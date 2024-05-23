Rajinikanth Adds Another Feather in Cap; Awarded UAE Golden Visa at Dubai Event

Hyderabad: South Indian film industry's iconic superstar Rajinikanth has been honoured with the UAE's golden visa by the UAE government.

The coveted honour was bestowed upon him at a special event in Dubai, organised by the United Arab Emirates Department of Culture and Tourism, where he was accompanied by MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group.

Rajinikanth now joins an elite group of South Indian film personalities who have received the golden visa including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, and Tovino Thomas, among others. Additionally, several prominent Bollywood stars, such as Sanjay Dutt, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh, also hold this visa.

The golden visa, introduced in 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, offers a 10-year residency to exceptional individuals, who wish to establish businesses in the Gulf country. Recently, Rajinikanth jetted off to Dubai in secrecy, but social media was soon abuzz with videos of the superstar enjoying in Dubai with MA Yusuff Ali.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth has just completed filming for his upcoming movie Vettaiyan, helmed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. The movie, slated for release in October, boasts an impressive cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in significant roles.