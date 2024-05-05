Here's What Rajinikanth Has to Say on Ilaiyaraaja's Legal Threat amid Coolie Audio Rights Dispute

Chennai: The title of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie was recently revealed. The title promo, unveiled a few weeks ago, has stirred considerable excitement among fans for the actioner helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, it has also sparked a heated debate due to music composer Ilaiyaraaja claiming copyright infringement over his song Va Va Pakkam Vaa, used in the promo without his consent.

Addressing the issue, Rajinikanth, in a recent interaction with the media at Chennai International Airport, tactfully remarked that it's a matter between the producer and the ace music composer. He suggested that they should resolve it amicably. The Coolie team now faces legal trouble, with Ilaiyaraaja issuing a copyright notice to the production house for unauthorised use of his music.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Ilaiyaraaja insists that proper permission must be sought or the song removed from the promo. He has also cautioned that failing to comply could result in legal action.

Despite this setback, Coolie is slated to commence filming in June, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. The cast and crew are yet to be revealed. Notably, the film is a standalone project and not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, with a planned release in 2025.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanvel. The star-studded cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and others. The film's music, also composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is scheduled for release in October this year.