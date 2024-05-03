Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth Dazzle in Suits, Share Warm Hug on Vettaiyan Sets - See Pics

Hyderabad: Legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have been spotted together on the sets of the upcoming film Vettaiyan and the photos from the same have taken social media by storm. The veteran actors are seen dressed in suits, exuding classiness and camaraderie. In one frame, they stand side by side, striking a pose, while in another, they share a warm hug, beaming with smiles.

The pictures show Rajinikanth sporting a dark blue blazer, black shirt and trousers, while Amitabh dons a black blazer, white shirt and grey waistcoat and trousers. The movie Vettaiyan marks the reunion of the two actors, who shared screen space 33 years ago in Hum. Moreover, Vettaiyan will mark Amitabh's debut in the Tamil film industry.

Last week, production house Lyca Productions unveiled a new poster of Vettaiyan on social media, featuring Rajinikanth pointing a gun. He was seen donning black sunglasses and a blue shirt, with a hint of a smile. The poster reveals the film's worldwide release in October 2024. The caption reads, "Kuri vechachu. VETTAIYAN is all set to take charge in cinemas this OCTOBER (calendar emoticon) Get ready to chase down the prey!"

Vettaiyan is Rajinikanth's 170th movie, boasting an ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander is on board as the music composer. Rajinikanth has been filming for the movie in various locations, including Trivandrum, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin.