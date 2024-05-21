ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi 'Anti-Tribal', Plotted to Finish AAP, JMM: Kejriwal

author img

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused PM Modi of plotting to topple the elected governments of AAP and JMM.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (IANS Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused PM Modi of plotting to topple the elected governments of AAP and JMM.

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): Labelling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "anti-tribal" who put the "tallest tribal leader of the country" behind the bars, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused him of plotting to topple elected governments of AAP and JMM. He also launched a scathing attack on the BJP and its spokesperson Sambit Patra for remarks that "Lord Jagannath is Modi's devotee" and urged people to "crush their arrogance".

"PM Modi plotted to finish AAP and JMM but we got stronger and he could not topple Delhi, Punjab, Jharkhand governments," Kejriwal said while addressing an election rally here. "The PM put all his forces to keep me in the jail but I am a devotee of Bajrangbali and a miracle happened. I am on bail... soon Hemant Soren, whom he has kept in the jail, will be out... Soren's wife Kalpana is challenging Modi like 'Jhansi ki Rani'. No court has found Hemant Soren or Arvind Kejriwal guilty... it is nothing but PM Modi's 'gundagardi'," Kejriwal alleged.

Alleging that "PM Modi hates tribals", the AAP supremo appealed to electors not to vote for the BJP as it would amount to betrayal with Jharkhand and the tribals. "If you press the button with lotus symbol (of BJP), Hemant Soren will remain in jail," he said. Kejriwal urged people to "remove PM Modi and save the nation" because if Modi is re-elected "the Constitution and reservations would stand destroyed".

TAGGED:

ARVIND KEJRIWALARVIND KEJRIWAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.