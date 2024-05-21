Police Resort To Lathi-Charge As Chaos Erupts At Akhikesh Yadav's Meeting in Azamgarh

Azamgarh: Uttar chaos erupted at a public meeting of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh on Tuesday as supporters threw stones and broke chairs while attempting to reach the podium, resulting which, police resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

The meeting was held at Kharewa turn in Saraymeer of Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency in Azamgarh. As soon as Yadav arrived at the venue, there was a huge commotion as party workers attempted to reach out to him. Amidst this, some workers started pelting stones at each other and broke chairs. Yadav, who was on the stage appealed to the volunteers and supporters to keep calm but his appeals went unheard.

Police found it difficult to control the crowd and finally chased away the miscreants with batons. Finally, the public meeting could be started and Yadav addressed the gathering.

This was Yadav's first public meeting in the district for the sixth phase of voting in Azamgarh on May 25. The incident has raised questions on the working style of SP workers.

According to police, supporters clashed with each other to reach near the podium and started creating a ruckus at the venue.

A similar commotion leading to a stampede-like situation broke out at a rally in Phulpur Lok Sabha seat in Prayagraj district on Sunday. SP supporters had then broke barricades in order to reach the dais. With the situation aggravating, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Yadav were forced to leave the venue without addressing.