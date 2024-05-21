ETV Bharat / state

Police Resort To Lathi-Charge As Chaos Erupts At Akhikesh Yadav's Meeting in Azamgarh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Police Resort To Lathi-Charge As Chaos Erupts At Akhikesh Yadav's Meeting in Azamgarh
Supporters clash at Akhilesh Yadav's meeting (ETV Bharat Picture)

When SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav arrived at the venue, party supporters started creating a ruckus to reach the dais. They threw chairs and pelted stones at each other. It was only after police resorted to lathi-charge and brought the situation under control, that Yadav addressed the gathering.

Azamgarh: Uttar chaos erupted at a public meeting of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh on Tuesday as supporters threw stones and broke chairs while attempting to reach the podium, resulting which, police resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

The meeting was held at Kharewa turn in Saraymeer of Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency in Azamgarh. As soon as Yadav arrived at the venue, there was a huge commotion as party workers attempted to reach out to him. Amidst this, some workers started pelting stones at each other and broke chairs. Yadav, who was on the stage appealed to the volunteers and supporters to keep calm but his appeals went unheard.

Police found it difficult to control the crowd and finally chased away the miscreants with batons. Finally, the public meeting could be started and Yadav addressed the gathering.

This was Yadav's first public meeting in the district for the sixth phase of voting in Azamgarh on May 25. The incident has raised questions on the working style of SP workers.

According to police, supporters clashed with each other to reach near the podium and started creating a ruckus at the venue.

A similar commotion leading to a stampede-like situation broke out at a rally in Phulpur Lok Sabha seat in Prayagraj district on Sunday. SP supporters had then broke barricades in order to reach the dais. With the situation aggravating, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Yadav were forced to leave the venue without addressing.

Read more

  1. Maratha quota violence: Don't allow those who ordered lathi-charge on agitators to enter Marathwada, says Raj Thackeray
  2. Radha Soami Satsang Sabha members clash with police in Agra, cops resort to lathi-charge
  3. Hyderabad: Cops Lathi-Charge Ramzan Faithfuls Who Go Crazy Over Free Haleem Offer

TAGGED:

POLICE RESORT TO LATHI CHARGECREATING A RUCKUSAKHILESH YADAVCHAOS AT AKHILESH MEETING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.