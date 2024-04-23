Mixed Reactions to Rajinikanth's Coolie Teaser: Netizens Divided over Title and Background Score

Hyderabad: After breaking records with Jailer, Rajinikanth is back with his much-anticipated collaboration with Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, famed for delivering industry classics such as Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Master. For the longest, the Lokesh and Rajinikanth film was known as Thalaivar 171. However, now, the filmmaker has released an action-packed teaser revealing the film's title- Coolie.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

However, the much-awaited teaser has elicited varied reactions from viewers and Rajini fans. Many have criticised Lokesh, alleging that the film is reminiscent of his prior work in the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). On the other hand, many fans adored it and believe Lokesh will bring out the best in Rajinikanth.

Reacting to the teaser, a social media user commented: "Another 1000 crore loading🔥🔥🔥 #CoolieTitleTeaser." Another admirer wrote: "I kind of liked #CoolieTitleTeaser. Unlike the usual RAJNIFIED hype, it actually introduced a character." Another one posted: "Looks cool."

Though the teaser radiates vintage vibes, some critics say that Lokesh failed to successfully showcase Rajinikanth. Showing disliking, an X user wrote: "#CoolieTitleTeaser so weak and nothing new." Another one shared: "Just Honest Thought Director Lokesh Kanagaraj sir could have chosen a much more better title rather Coolie. considering the Rajini sir mass appeal Pan India and Worldwide audience around. I personally i don't like the title."

Another user dropped down the good and bad points of the teaser. The explosive teaser for Coolie features Thalaivar Rajinikanth confronting villains in a factory-like setting. The entire teaser was shot in a monochromatic style, with only the gold colour accentuated.

The film is expected to feature Rajinikanth's Thalapathy co-star Shobana in a major role. The project is also said to include actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ranveer Singh, and Shruti Haasan. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, which is bankrolled by the prestigious Sun Pictures.