Jailer 2: Is This Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar's Sequel Title?

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s blockbuster movie Jailer is set to have a sequel, tentatively titled Hukum, directed by Nelson. After the massive success of Jailer in 2023, Nelson has been working on the sequel since then. Now, sources close to the project have revealed exciting details for Rajinikanth fans.

The first draft of Jailer 2 is finalised, and the team is pleased with Nelson’s vision for the sequel. A source close to the development told a webloid, "Nelson is keen on exploring more of Rajinikanth's character, Tiger aka Muthuvel Pandian, and has crafted a perfect sequel. Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures have approved Nelson’s concept, and he will begin pre-production work in June 2024."

The plan is to start filming by the end of this year, once Rajinikanth finishes shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalaivar 171. The source explained, "Jailer 2 will start filming by late 2024 or early 2025, depending on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s schedule with Rajinikanth for their upcoming project." The movie may be titled Hukum, a term associated with Rajinikanth post the success of Jailer. The team is considering two titles – Jailer 2 and Hukum, with a preference towards the latter.

Recently, Rajinikanth filmed a promotional segment for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming movie, set to be announced soon within the next 10 days. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is scheduled to start production in May or June 2024 and is anticipated to be a significant project in Tamil Cinema.