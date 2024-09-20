Here's What You Need To Know About World Alzheimer's Day And It's Significance

New Delhi: World Alzheimer's Day is observed on September 21 each year to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and dementia. It aims to educate the public, support those affected, and promote research into prevention and treatment. Various organisations host events, campaigns, and activities to spread knowledge and reduce the stigma surrounding these conditions.

History of World Alzheimer's Day

World Alzheimer’s Day is observed on September 21 each year to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The day was first observed in 1994 by the Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) organisation, coinciding with the launch of World Alzheimer’s Month in September.

Aim of World Alzheimer's Day

The aim is to promote understanding of dementia, support those affected, and advocate for better care and research. Each year, a specific theme is chosen to highlight various aspects of dementia care and awareness, fostering global discussions and initiatives to improve the lives of individuals living with the condition.

Alzheimer's is a severe brain disorder of memory loss and confusion, if not diagnosed and managed on time, can adversely impact one's mental abilities of learning, thinking, reasoning, remembering, problem-solving, decision-making, and attention, which could compromise one's day-to-day life activities and control over emotions. This serious ailment impacts not only the patients but also their families and friends.

Every year, the entire September month is designated as "Alzheimer's Month." People across the world, various Alzheimer's societies and organisations come together in support of the people affected with Alzheimer's and dementia. They organise various activities to educate people about the warning signs and symptoms, early diagnosis, and appropriate treatment of this severe mental disorder, apart from providing social and financial support to the affected.

Significance of World Alzheimer's Day

World Alzheimer's Day holds immense significance. It highlights the impact of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, helping to educate the public about the conditions. By promoting understanding, it aims to combat the stigma associated with dementia, encouraging open discussions and support.

Support for Affected Individuals: It provides a platform for caregivers, families, and those living with dementia to share experiences and find resources. The day emphasises the need for ongoing research into prevention, treatment, and care options, encouraging funding and support for scientific studies. It unites organisations and communities worldwide to advocate for better policies and services for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

World Alzheimer's Day fosters a collective effort to improve the lives of those impacted by dementia.