Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together for an 'Unforgettable Journey Together'

Hyderabad: After the massive success of Jailer, Superstar Rajinikanth has an interesting slate of films in the works. While the actor is currently busy shooting Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanvel, he is scheduled to work with director Lokesh Kanagaraj next. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has reportedly partnered with Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

All project specifics related to the collaboration are kept under wraps. Announcing the collaboration, Sajid Nadiadwala posted a picture of himself with Rajinikanth on X with the caption, "It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together! - #SajidNadiadwala "

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is set to complete the final schedule of shooting for Vettaiyan shortly and begin his next movie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. He was last seen in Lal Salaam, a sports drama, released on February 9. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the key roles, with Rajinikanth making a long cameo appearance.

Helmed by Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film was originally scheduled to be released during the Pongal festival in January. However, it was later postponed until February. On the other hand, Sajid Nadiadwala is a well-known Indian film producer, director, and screenwriter who has made significant contributions to the Bollywood film industry. He founded Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and has produced a number of hit films under the venture. He has produced blockbuster films such as Kick, the Housefull series, Judwaa 2, and many more. He'll shortly release Chandu Champion and Housefull 5.