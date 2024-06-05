Pakistan Issues 962 Visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims to Take Part in Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their participation in the annual festival of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev to be held in Pakistan from June 8 to 17. Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

In a post on X, the Pakistan High Commission stated, "The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev to be held in Pakistan from June 8 to 17."

The Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru, is a significant observance in Sikhism. It commemorates the death of Guru Arjun Dev, who was martyred on June 16, 1606. Guru Arjun Dev is remembered for his contributions to Sikhism, including compiling the Adi Granth (the original version of the Guru Granth Sahib) and for his exemplary spiritual leadership.

Guru Arjun Dev compiled the Adi Granth, a sacred scripture that included hymns from the first five Sikh Gurus and other saints. This was a monumental task that helped unify and codify Sikh teachings. He oversaw the construction of the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, making it an important spiritual and cultural centre. Arjun Dev introduced various social and economic reforms, promoting community welfare and equality.

Sikhs commemorate this day by remembering Guru Arjun Dev’s sacrifices and his steadfastness in upholding Sikh values. His martyrdom is a source of inspiration, highlighting the importance of standing firm in one’s beliefs and values even in the face of extreme adversity. Sikhsher in Gurdwaras recite prayers, sing hymns (kirtan) and listen to discourses on Guru Arjun Dev’s life and teachings.

The Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev is a solemn and significant observance for Sikhs worldwide. It serves as a time to honour contributions and draw inspiration from his ultimate sacrifice for the principles of Sikhism. This day reinforces the core values of courage, faith, and service that are central to the Sikh faith.

The Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev is a significant event for Sikhs in both India and Pakistan, given the historical and spiritual importance of Guru Arjun Dev and the locations of key Sikh sites in both countries.

Sikhs gather in large numbers at Gurdwaras (Sikh temples) across India to commemorate Guru Arjun Dev’s martyrdom. Major events are held at the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) in Amritsar, Punjab, which Guru Arjun Dev himself founded. The day is marked by special prayers, kirtan (singing of hymns), and discourses on Guru Arjun Dev's life and teachings.

This Gurdwara is located near the spot where Guru Arjun Dev was martyred. It is a significant pilgrimage site for Sikhs, particularly on Martyrdom Day. Several other historical Gurdwaras in Pakistan hold special prayers and services to mark the day. Sikhs from around the world, including a significant number from India, visit these historical Gurdwaras in Pakistan to pay their respects.

Despite the political tensions between India and Pakistan, the observance of Sikh religious events often brings a spirit of cooperation. Special visas are sometimes issued to Indian Sikhs for pilgrimage purposes. The opening of the Kartarpur Corridor in 2019, which allows Indian Sikhs to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur without a visa, is a significant development in India-Pakistan relations. It underscores the importance of religious diplomacy and cultural exchanges.

The Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev is a deeply significant observance for Sikhs in both India and Pakistan, reflecting shared religious heritage and cultural history. While political tensions between the two countries persist, the commemoration of such events highlights the potential for religious diplomacy and people-to-people connections to foster better relations.

