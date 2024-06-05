T20 World Cup 2024 | Cricket in America with 'Indian Tadka'

New York: In a scene reminiscent of classic American sports culture, families are heading to the “game” with palpable excitement. Fathers taking their sons and daughters, while moms enjoy a well-deserved break. But, for the fervent chants of “India Indiaa,” the Tricolour proudly displayed on shoulders, and a wealth of cricket nostalgia, one might think the crowds were heading to a local baseball game.

This is America, a country largely unfamiliar with cricket. However, thanks to the growing Indian diaspora from Jersey, Maryland, New York and other nearby states, there's an undeniable buzz across the sprawling, meticulously manicured lawns of Eisenhower Park. This park, home to the picturesque, but collapsible cricket stadium, also boasts a golf course, fitness trails, walking areas, museums and safety centers, with its aquatic centre proudly positioned at the edge of the greens.

Mention the Nassau County Cricket Stadium, however, and locals draw a blank. Taxi drivers are equally clueless and diners along the park haven’t heard of it either. Even Uber struggles to locate it. High school kids, engrossed in their summer football season, inquire with puzzled expressions, “When you say cricket in India, do you mean baseball?” Josanne’s 13-year-old daughter, Jerena, asks this question, despite her Trinidadian roots in a cricket-loving Caribbean nation.

The American sports culture has primarily confined her to the Super Bowl, baseball, basketball and tennis. With the ICC’s ambitious expansion plans to introduce the fast-paced T20 format to the world’s largest sports market, there’s a stirring of interest on the horizon. The T20 version fits neatly into America’s preference for short-duration sports.

Curious questions abound. Did cricket evolve from baseball? One must clarify that it’s the other way around; cricket was introduced to the Americans by British plantation owners in the 1800s, a genteel pastime played in whites as a respite from laborious work. Are they attending the game? “Not really, unless they’re from the Indian diaspora, able to afford $2000 hospitality tickets, and maintain their passion for cricket via satellite TV.”

The park is a sea of blue. Buses overflow with Indian fans, ready to ignite the stands with their chants, King Kohli posters and other vibrant paraphernalia. Among them is 70-year-old Sreenivasan from Hyderabad, who moved to the US after graduating from IIT Kanpur in the '70s. “The last cricket Test match I saw live was in 1971 at Kanpur’s Green Park,” he recalls, a venue now undergoing a revival by the BCCI.

The white American fans are yet to make their presence felt, except for those of Irish, Australian, or English descent. But, their curiosity is piqued by cricket’s laser and light shows illuminating Times Square amid Manhattan’s vibrant cacophony.

For now, cricket is finding its breath in America. Google head Sundar Pichai, an avid cricket fan, is reportedly aiding in popularising the sport, with Google doodles showcasing cricketing activities among other initiatives. The game is making its mark in this showcase event, albeit in a uniquely adapted fashion. The stadium is more than half full as New York eagerly counts down to the first India match.

Arshdeep Singh opens the bowling for India against Ireland under a playful New York summer sky, where clouds dance with the sun. “The New York summer just arrived on us out of nowhere,” says Josanne. Just like cricket!