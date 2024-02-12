Salman Khan-Sajid Nadiadwala to Reunite after a Decade with Actioner Directed by AR Murugadoss

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala have collaborated on various films including Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Kick. Their latest project together was Kick in 2014, which not only marked Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial debut but also emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Recent reports suggest that after a decade since Kick, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are set to reunite for a high-budget action movie.

As per a source, filmmaker AR Murugadoss has been brought on board by Sajid Nadiadwala to direct Salman Khan in a high-budget actioner, slated to release during Eid 2025. Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan have been in talks about a potential collaboration for quite some time now. When Sajid and AR Murugadoss discussed the project, they instantly agreed that Salman Khan would be the perfect fit. After discussing the film with Salman, the superstar agreed to be a part of it. The film is said to be a global action entertainer and will be shot in multiple countries throughout this year.

The source further revealed that the yet-to-be-titled action thriller will be filmed in Portugal, as well as various other European countries, with some portions also being shot in India. With a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, this film marks Sajid Nadiadwala's most ambitious project to date. The meetings for this film took place earlier in the year, and everything aligned perfectly to commence production as soon as possible. Out of all the scripts Salman Khan reviewed in the past year, the AR Murugadoss film is the one that excited him the most, thus making it his top priority.

The shoot of the film is scheduled to start in the summer of 2024, encompassing an extensive schedule that will continue until the end of the year, covering various international locations. According to the source, this collaboration between Salman and Sajid will be their largest ever, with the duo aiming to elevate the action genre to new heights. AR Murugadoss, known for directing films like Ghajini and Holiday, had previously pitched Ghajini to Salman Khan back in 2006. It's noteworthy that it has taken 18 years for this duo to finally come together. The trio is targeting an Eid release in 2025 for this mega-budget action-packed film.