Salman Khan-Sajid Nadiadwala to Reunite after a Decade with Actioner Directed by AR Murugadoss

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala All Set to Reunite on a Big Action Film after a Decade

Actor Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala are all set for a reunion on a mega-budget action flick. The yet-to-be-titled film, which will be directed by AR Murugadoss, is reported to be released next year during Eid.

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala have collaborated on various films including Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Kick. Their latest project together was Kick in 2014, which not only marked Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial debut but also emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Recent reports suggest that after a decade since Kick, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are set to reunite for a high-budget action movie.

As per a source, filmmaker AR Murugadoss has been brought on board by Sajid Nadiadwala to direct Salman Khan in a high-budget actioner, slated to release during Eid 2025. Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan have been in talks about a potential collaboration for quite some time now. When Sajid and AR Murugadoss discussed the project, they instantly agreed that Salman Khan would be the perfect fit. After discussing the film with Salman, the superstar agreed to be a part of it. The film is said to be a global action entertainer and will be shot in multiple countries throughout this year.

The source further revealed that the yet-to-be-titled action thriller will be filmed in Portugal, as well as various other European countries, with some portions also being shot in India. With a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, this film marks Sajid Nadiadwala's most ambitious project to date. The meetings for this film took place earlier in the year, and everything aligned perfectly to commence production as soon as possible. Out of all the scripts Salman Khan reviewed in the past year, the AR Murugadoss film is the one that excited him the most, thus making it his top priority.

The shoot of the film is scheduled to start in the summer of 2024, encompassing an extensive schedule that will continue until the end of the year, covering various international locations. According to the source, this collaboration between Salman and Sajid will be their largest ever, with the duo aiming to elevate the action genre to new heights. AR Murugadoss, known for directing films like Ghajini and Holiday, had previously pitched Ghajini to Salman Khan back in 2006. It's noteworthy that it has taken 18 years for this duo to finally come together. The trio is targeting an Eid release in 2025 for this mega-budget action-packed film.

READ MORE

  1. Ira - Nupur reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, others bless newlywed - watch
  2. Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse security breach: Two arrested for trespassing and forgery
  3. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others laud Lakshadweep amid Maldives row
Last Updated :1 hours ago

TAGGED:

Salman KhanSajid NadiadwalaSalman Khan Upcoming FilmsAR Murugadoss

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.