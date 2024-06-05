When Gulshan Devaiah Thought He Could Never Have Conversation with Anurag Kashyap - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Gulshan Devaiah and filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap are set to captivate viewers with their performances in the upcoming web series titled Bad Cop. Slated to premiere on a streaming platform this year, this gripping crime thriller promises to deliver a mesmerising viewing experience from the comfort of your own home. During a recent interaction with the media, Gulshan Devaiah revealed that he never thought he could have a conversation with Anurag Kashyap, but working together in Bad Cop proved him wrong.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah and filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap (Video Source: ANI)

When asked about his experience of collaborating with Anurag, Gulshan shared, "Initially, we never really had a conversation. He would always come, direct the scene, and leave. But for the first time, I felt like Anurag and I could sit down and talk on set. That opportunity arose, and we had a lot of conversations about various things, which I really enjoyed."

Directed by Aditya Datt, the release date of the web series is yet to be announced by the makers. The OTT giant has already dropped the teaser of the crime-drama on social media, generating immense excitement among fans. Apart from Gulshan and Anurag, Bad Cop also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Harleen Sethi, Aishwarya Sushmita and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles.

The series is penned by Rensil D'Silva, with Fremantle India producing it under their official banner. With its engaging storyline, stellar ensemble cast and expert direction, Bad Cop is poised to become a must-watch on the OTT platform.