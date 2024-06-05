Home Ministry Contemplates to Withdraw NSG from VIP Security Duties

New Delhi: The Home Ministry has been contemplating withdrawing the service of the VIP security unit of National Security Guard (NSG) by replacing it with the Parliament Duty Group (PDG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A meeting to this effect convened at the Home Ministry recently where senior officials from Home Ministry, CRPF director general Anish Dayal Singh, NSG DG Nalin Prabhat and several senior officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were present.

Sources privy to the development told ETV Bharat that the initiative was taken following the fact that CRPF’s PDG, which was assigned for Parliament security duty have been withdrawn after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the responsibility of providing overall security in Parliament.

Once the VIP security is taken over by the CRPF, the NSG will be assigned solely with its responsibility to combat terror activities. “The PDG of the Central Armed Force is well trained and aware of the latest technology, including latest weaponries,” sources said and added “the duty of guarding VIPs and VVIPs can be taken care of by the CRPF.”

According to sources another possibility is also under consideration to have a common policy to include all other agencies assigned to provide VIP and VVIP security. As of now, NSG, CRPF, CISF and ITBP provide VIP security.

Another official in the Home Ministry told this correspondent that Home Minister Amit Shah had actually asked the officials to work on the idea of making NSG free from VIP duty. “We have our special unit for protecting VIPs and VVIPs. We will definitely take over the responsibility if we are asked to take such duty from the NSG,” a senior CRPF official said.

Till date, government has provided NSG security to several personalities, including Lal Krishna Advani, former chief minister of J&K Farooq Abdullah, Gulam Nabi Azad, BSP supremo Mayawati, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chandra Babu Naidu among others.

