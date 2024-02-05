Trailer of Rajinikanth's Gripping Sports Drama Lal Salaam Out

Hyderabad: The fans of Rajinikanth, who are waiting with bated breath, were on cloud nine with the unveiling of the trailer of Lal Salaam on Monday. The gripping sports drama left the fans spellbound. The character of Rajinikanth, too, is appealing as usual he enthralled the fans with his dialogues and fights. The upcoming film will feature Rajinikanth in an extended cameo while it is headlined by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam has music scored by AR Rahaman.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The Lal Salaam trailer unfolds a story set in a tense town facing religious unrest. Vishnu portrays a local Hindu cricketer, and Vikranth plays one practising Islam. A cricket match between them escalates into a riot, revealing political conspiracies. Rajinikanth's character, Moideen Bhai, intervenes to resolve the situation.

The cast also includes Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai. Interestingly, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev also has a cameo in the film. While Pravin Baaskar edited the film, Vishnu Rangasamy handled the cinematography.

Launched on November 5, 2022, with a pooja ceremony, Lal Salaam, produced by Layca Production, hits screens on February 9.

The film recently hogged headlines when AR Rahman responded to criticism about using AI software for the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed in the track Thimiri Yezhuda. Rahman clarified they obtained permission and provided deserving remuneration to the singers' families.