Loading...

Lal Salaam: First in India, Rahman Recreates Late Singers' Voices with AI; Kin Sent 'Deserving' Fees

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

AR Rahman, Lal Salaam, AI generated voice in Lal Salaam

AR Rahman resurrected voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for upcoming film Lal Salaam. The music composer took to social media to clarify that the makers sought permission to recreate the voices through AI models and also sent remuneration to the families of the late singers.

Hyderabad: Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman has disclosed that his team obtained proper authorisation to use an AI software in recreating the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for a song in Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Lal Salaam.

The track, titled Thimiri Yezhuda, credits the mesmerizing voices of Bamba Bakya & Shahul Hameed, and it stands as a groundbreaking achievement in the industry, being the first instance of resurrecting a late legend's voice through AI models, as announced by Sony Music South on Monday.

"The mesmerizing voices of Bamba Bakya & Shahul Hameed in #ThimiriYezhuda from #LalSalaam made possible by @timelessvoicesx AI voice models. This marks the first time in the industry that a late legend's voice has been brought back to life," a post on official handle of Sony Music South reads.

In response to the studio's announcement, Rahman added that his team sought permission from the families of Bakya and Hameed before utilising their voice algorithms for the song. He also said that technology is not a threat if used responsibly and accompanied the statement with the hashtags #respect and #nostalgia.

"We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right#respect #nostalgia," he wrote on the micro blogging site.

Bamba Bakya, known for his vocals in popular songs like 'Ponni Nadhi' in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, passed away in September 2022 at the age of 42. He had also lent his voice to tracks in Rajinikanth's 2.0, Vijay's Bigil, and Sarkar.

Shahul Hameed, who collaborated extensively with Rahman on films like Gentleman, Jeans, and Kadhalan, passed away in 1998. Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajnikanth, features actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth and is scheduled for release on February 9

Read More

  1. Watch: AR Rahman captures French Indonesian fan performing Maa Tujhe Salaam on Dubai street
  2. AR Rahman sends legal notice, demands Rs 10 cr from Surgeons' association over defamation claims
  3. Organisers render 'sincere apologies' after receiving severe flak for mismanagement at AR Rahman Chennai concert

TAGGED:

AR RahmanLal SalaamArtificial IntelligenceBamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.