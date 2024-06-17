Pushpa 2-The Rule Is Postponed: New Release Date Announced By Makers

Hyderabad: The release of the Pan India film 'Pushpa 2', which is eagerly awaited by movie buffs, has been postponed. The makers announced on Monday that the film, which is to be released on August 15, will be released on December 6. This has been posted on social media.

"The overwhelming response to our teasers and songs across all languages has been heartening, and we promise to deliver a film that you will truly love. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the audiences and our partners worldwide for their unwavering support. The media and film industries have also been incredibly supportive. Pushpa 2 The Rule will now be released worldwide on December 6, 2024. We are committed to giving you the best, and you will see only the best in cinemas," their note read.

Sukumar is directing the film with Allu Arjun as the hero. Rashmika is the heroine. As Part 1 was a blockbuster, expectations were high among the audience for Part 2 from the very beginning. The recently released promotional images doubled them. The film is currently being shot at Ramoji Film City. Some key scenes are being shot, along with the rural scenes. It is noteworthy that the second part will come three years after the first part, which was released on December 17, 2021.

"Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. "Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling. (With agency inputs)

