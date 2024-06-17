World Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2024: Promoting Food security, Agricultural Development

Hyderabad: The World Sustainable Gastronomy Day is celebrated on June 18 across the world to draw the attention towards the importance of gastronomy, which is sometimes called the art of food.

Gastronomy can also refer to a style of cooking from a particular region. Often it refers to local food and cuisine. Sustainability is the idea that something is done in a way that is not wasteful of our natural resources and can be continued into the future without being detrimental to our environment or health.

Sustainable gastronomy, therefore, means cuisine that takes into account where the ingredients are from, how the food is grown and how it gets to our markets and eventually to our plates.

History behind World Sustainable Gastronomy Day

In 2016, the UN General Assembly designated June 18 as Sustainable Gastronomy Day to acknowledge gastronomy as a cultural expression related to the natural and cultural diversity of the world. The first Sustainable Gastronomy Day was officially observed on June 18, 2017.

Significance of Sustainable Gastronomy Day

To raise public awareness of the role and importance of sustainable gastronomy in promoting food security, agricultural development, sustainable food production, nutrition, conservation of biodiversity, and sustainable development.

To recognise the practices and principles associated with sustainable food consumption, including the art of food collection, preparation, and consumption.

‘More Taste Less Waste’

This year, Sustainable Gastronomy Day has been taken to the next level with some exciting initiatives, featuring the launch of the Sustainable Gastronomy Restaurant Week, focusing on the theme ‘More Taste Less Waste’.

Starting with Rome and few other cities as a pilot, WFF and FAO are teaming up with local restaurants, bakeries and more run by young chefs, to create special menus and dishes dedicated to sustainable gastronomy and this year’s theme. The main purpose is to get creative with reducing food waste, while including fresh and seasonal ingredients and following a set of guidelines on sustainable gastronomy.

Sustainable Food and Agriculture

To be sustainable, agriculture must meet the needs of present and future generations, while ensuring profitability, environmental health, and social and economic equity. Sustainable food and agriculture (SFA) contributes to all four pillars of food security – availability, access, utilization and stability – and the dimensions of sustainability (environmental, social and economic).

Food and agriculture production systems worldwide are facing unprecedented challenges from an increasing demand for food for a growing population, rising hunger and malnutrition, adverse climate change effects, overexploitation of natural resources, loss of biodiversity, and food loss and waste. These challenges can undermine the world’s capacity to meet its food needs now and in the future. In other words, fewer people have adequate access to enough nutritious food.

Key principles of sustainability for food and agriculture

Productivity will need to continue to increase in the future to ensure suffcient supply of food and other agricultural products. However, this must be done while limiting the expansion of agricultural land as well as safeguarding and enhancing the environment. This is the core of the transformation necessary for sustainability in food and agriculture systems.

Food and agricultural production depends on natural resources and therefore the sustainability of production depends on the sustainability of the resources themselves. Much can be done to reduce negative impacts and enhance the status of natural resources.

Agriculture is the most labour intensive of all economic activities. It provides, directly and indirectly, a source of livelihoods for rural households totaling 2.5 billion people. Yet, poverty is excessively associated with agriculture, which is among the most risky types of businesses. Agriculture can only become sustainable if it provides decent employment conditions to those who practice it, in an economically and physical safe, and healthy environment.

Extreme weather events, market volatility and civil strife impair the stability of agriculture. Policies, technologies and practices that build producers’ resilience to threats would also contribute to sustainability. Several signals in the recent past have illustrated the risks that shocks can represent for agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

The transition to sustainable production can only take place when there is the right balance between private and public sector initiatives, as well as accountability, equity, transparency and the rule of law. Mainstreaming sustainability into food and agriculture systems implies adding a public good dimension to an economic enterprise.

Sustainable Food Systems in India

Many traditional Indian ingredients are associated with health benefits. For instance, turmeric, ginger, and garlic are generally known to reduce inflammation and boost the immune system. Several food entrepreneurs who have gained popularity in India have successfully garnered diners' interests by blending traditional and modern cooking techniques to innovate the food industry.

India has also significantly contributed to global cuisine through its extensive agricultural exports. Exports of spices increased by 18.2%, while exports of fruits and vegetables by 14.1% in April-June 2023 over April-June 2022. India is also the world’s largest producer of milk, cashew nuts, coconuts, tea, ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and coffee.

The Economic Survey 2022-23 notes that 47% of the Indian population depends on agriculture for livelihood. Given the importance of the food and agriculture sector in the country, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has undertaken several initiatives and programs to ensure access to quality food for all while contributing to sustainable food practices and the financial well-being of farmers.

Green Gastronomy in India

Recently, the Indian food industry has been significantly moving towards achieving sustainability goals.. India is now feeding its people efficiently as well, and its exports to other countries are increasing day by day. Indian cuisine is diverse and plays a crucial role in shaping global food practices. Indian food industry is now adopting Eco-friendly packaging materials which are made from corn plastic, bamboo, wood and plant fibers, and mushroom packaging which can replace polystyrene.

The Indian Government also took initiatives like Plastic Waste Management Rules and Extended Producer Responsibility to reduce and restrict the use of plastics. The FSSAI took the initiative to reduce its plastic footprint which includes a ban on single-use plastic, the development of environmentally friendly substitutes, and establish an effective plastic collection and recycling system.

Indian cuisine is very rich and diverse, and recently, ranked fifth among the world’s cuisine. Indian cuisine has now increased its global acceptance, and such is the impact of Indian food, that everyone around the world is shifting towards plant-based foods. The majority of Indians follow vegetarianism and veganism, so, the consumption of cereals, legumes, lentils, vegetables, fruits, and dairy products is the foundation of Indian cuisine. Indian diet is a plant-based diet, which reduces the environmental impact associated with meat production, which includes deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions.

Central Government Initiatives

e-National Agriculture Market (eNAM): e-NAM is an online marketplace for trading agricultural products in India. Online commodity trading is made possible by the market for farmers, traders, and purchasers. The National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) is an electronic trading platform that aims to create a standardized national market for agricultural commodities. It functions by connecting the existing Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis across India.

National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA): National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) has been formulated for enhancing agricultural productivity especially in rainfed areas focusing on integrated farming, water use efficiency, soil health management and synergising resource conservation.

Eat Right Initiative: The Eat Right Initiative, launched by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is a comprehensive public health campaign aimed at promoting healthy and safe eating habits among the Indian populace by addressing various aspects of food, including nutrition, hygiene, and food safety.

Digital Agriculture Mission (DAM): The Digital Agriculture Mission (DAM) initiative was launched in September 2021 to help agri-tech startups by leveraging emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, cloud computing, earth observation and remote sensing. As of May 2023, 4,979 recognised food and agri-tech startups are making an impact in 523 districts across India.

Read more

Celebrating culinary excellence: International Chefs Day 2023 pays tribute to the art of gastronomy