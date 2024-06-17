Priyanka Gandhi's Electoral Debut from Wayanad; BJP Calls It 'Dynasticism', IUML Welcomes Her

New Delhi : The BJP on Monday slammed the Congress accusing it of indulging in "dynastic politics" after party leader Rahul Gandhi decided to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and vacate Wayanad in Kerala for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest the by-elections from the seat.

"With Rahul Gandhi deciding to vacate the Wayanad seat and his sister to contest from there, it has become clear today that the Congress is not a political party but a company of the family," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwala charged.

"Mother (Sonia Gandhi) will be in the Rajya Sabha, son (Rahul Gandhi) in the Lok Sabha from one (Rae Bareli) and Priyanka will also be in the Lok Sabha from another (Wayanad) seat. This is a symbol of dynasticism," he added. The BJP's reaction came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Gandhi will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest.

The BJP spokesperson termed Gandhi's decision to vacate Wayanad seat as "betrayal" with the people of the constituency and alleged the decision also makes it clear that Gandhi family's "political legacy" will remain with its son.

On the other hand, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a significant political force in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, on Monday expressed happiness over the Congress's decision to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the hill constituency for the upcoming bypoll, saying her presence in Parliament will strengthen the opposition INDIA formation.

Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, the supreme leader of the IUML, which is also a key partner in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, said the party had suggested Priyanka should be fielded from Wayanad if Rahul vacates the seat.

"When Priyanka comes to Kerala, it will strengthen the UDF in a big way," Thangal told reporters. Flanked by senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, Thangal said it is time that Priyanka should be in Parliament as it would create self-confidence for secular democratic forces.

According to the League leaders, given the political climate in the country, Priyanka's presence will give a tough time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. Kunhalikutty said Priyanka will be elected with a thumping margin from the Wayanad seat.