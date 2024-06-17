ETV Bharat / state

Do You Know The Height of Khairatabad Mahaganapati This Year?

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 11:04 PM IST

The Khairatabad Mahaganapati idol in Hyderabad is famous for being one of the tallest Ganesha idols during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Its height varies every year, but it's always very big and attracts scores of devotees not only from Telangana, but also across the country.

Vinayaka Chavithi, eagerly awaited by the people of Hyderabad, is just three months away. As part of the celebrations, the famous Khairatabad Ganesha idol is being made.
Khairatabad Mahaganapati (File: ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Vinayaka Chavithi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated across the country, particularly with great fervour in Hyderabad. The highlight of this festival in Hyderabad is the making and installation of the Khairatabad Ganesha idol, which stands as one of the tallest idols in the world.

The 'Karrapuja,' a significant ritual conducted by the Khairatabad Ganesh Council, marks the commencement of idol-making. This ceremony is conducted with utmost devotion and chanting of hymns to invoke divine blessings for the idol-making process.

The Khairatabad Mahaganpati is renowned not just in Hyderabad, but worldwide. This festival, celebrated grandly across the state, holds a special place in the hearts of people, especially in Telangana. This year, Vinayaka Chavithi falls on September 7, marking the beginning of Ganesh Navratri.

Devotees from all over the country flock to Hyderabad to worship the Khairatabad Ganesha. The work on this year’s idol started on Monday, with the organisers performing the traditional 'Karrapuja'. MLA Danam Nagender participated in the ceremony, marking the beginning of the idol’s construction.

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Khairatabad Mahaganapati, the organisers have decided to create a 70-foot-tall clay idol. This continues the tradition of impressive idols, with last year’s Ganesh standing at 63 feet and weighing 45 to 50 tonnes.

MLA Danam Nagender assured that the festival arrangements this year would be top-notch, ensuring convenience for all devotees. The festivities will span 11 days, with coordination across various departments. The Governor will conduct the first pooja and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will attend as the chief guest.

