Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajnikanth, daughter of veteran actor Rajnikanth, has lodged a complaint with the Teynampet police station alleging that 60 sovereigns of diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 3.60 lakh was stolen from her house.

Aishwarya claimed that she last used her jewellery during her younger sister's wedding in 2019 and kept the valuables in her locker. The locker was later shifted to three different locations including her house in St. Mary's Road, her apartment in CIT Nagar where she lived with her husband Dhanush, and finally her Poes Garden residence.

However, upon opening the locker, Aishwarya was shocked to find that her jewellery was missing. Only a few valuables were found in her locker. In her complaint, she expressed suspicion about her house help staff, and she mentioned that all the missing jewellery was bought during her marriage and had been kept with her for 18 years.

Following her complaint, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. They are questioning the house help staff and examining the CCTV footage of Aishwarya's residence. Aishwarya, who is currently directing the movie titled Lal Salaam, a political drama based on cricket, has been cooperating with the investigation.

This is the second incident within a fortnight when the robbers managed get away with a huge amount of diamond and jewellery. On February 10 robbers decamped with diamond wirth 20 lakh and 9 kg gold from a from a jewellery shop in Chennai. The theft was detected when the shop owner opened the shop in the morning. Though a police complaint was lodged by the thieves are still at large. Nine teams have been formed and a man-hunt has been launched to nab the robbers