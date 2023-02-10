Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Diamond worth Rs 20 lakhs and nine kg of gold were stolen from a jewellery shop in Chennai on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The robbery came to light after the owner went to open the jewellery shop on Friday morning. A complaint was lodged against the miscreants and the police started investigation into the theft. Nine teams have been formed and a man-hunt has been launched to nab the robbers

Police said, "Robbers broke into the jewellery shop owned by Sridhar, who lives on Paper Mills Road, Perambur, Chennai. Sridhar, along with his family, lives on the second floor of his two-storeyed building. He runs a jewellery shop under the banner 'JL Gold Palace' on the first floor of the same building. Sridhar has been running a jewellery shop here for the past eight years."

Sources further said, "As usual, Sridhar shut his shop at night and went home. The next day when he came to open his shop, he saw that the shutter of his shop was broken. The miscreants cut open the shutter with a welding machine and decamped with nine kilograms of gold and diamond worth Rs 20 lakhs. The miscreants also took the hard disk of the CCTV camera installed in the shop to mislead the police." After finding out about the theft, Sridhar lodged a complaint with the police after which the police teams reached the spot. and began investigation.