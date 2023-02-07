Bengaluru: A man employed with a private financial company fled with Rs 1.03 crore in the Madiwal area of Bengaluru, the police said. The accused identified as Rajesh Mesta was working in Secure Value India Limited, a company that provides money to ATM machines, for the last 11 years.

According to the police, the accused Rajesh Mesta, a resident of Chinnamma Layout and a native of Uttara Kannada district. Mesta went missing in the last week of January. A police officer said that Rajesh suddenly switched off his phone and went missing. According to his office sources, he did not attend to duties from February 1. The company Rajesh was working with searched him everywhere but to no avail.

When there were no whereabouts of Rajesh, the company grew suspicious about him and later approached the Madiwala police station and lodged a complaint into the matter. In the meantime, the company Secure Value India Limited ordered an audit into their money which they used to feed to the ATMs.

In the audit report, it came to light that the employee Rajesh Mesta has embezzled Rs 1.03 crore. The employee is still absconding. Based on a complaint lodged by the company, Madiwala police station launched a probe into the incident. It is learnt that accused Mesta siphoned off the money over a period of time while depositing into the ATM machine. It is learnt that accused Mesta was tasked with depositing money into ATMs of BTM Layout, Koramangala and Bannerghatta Road since December 28, 2022.