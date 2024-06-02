From Sex Education to Khufiya: Celebrate Pride Month with These Must-Watch LGBTQ+ Netflix Picks

Hyderabad: As the calendar flips to June, the world comes together to celebrate Pride Month, a tradition dedicated to honouring the struggles, triumphs, and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals. This month-long commemoration is a testament to the progress made in securing rights and a call to action for the battles still to be fought.

Beyond participating in parades and rallies, another cherished tradition during Pride Month is immersing oneself in LGBTQ+ themed culture. The impact of LGBTQ+ creatives on the entertainment industry cannot be overstated, with directors, actors, and screenwriters from the community leaving an unforgettable mark on how society perceives and understands their experiences.

In the spirit of celebrating this rich cultural heritage, here's a list of must-watch movies and series on Netflix that showcase the diversity and complexity of LGBTQ+ lives. Whether you're planning a marathon viewing session or simply looking for some thought-provoking entertainment, these are sure to captivate and inspire.

1. Sex Education (series): The critically acclaimed series Sex Education tackles the often-taboo topic of sex with unflinching honesty. The show's protagonist, Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, becomes an unlikely sex educator for his peers, delving into the intricacies of gay sex education and sparking essential conversations.

2. Ajeeb Daastaans: Ajeeb Daastaans, an anthology of four stories produced by Karan Johar, explores the nuances of relationships, jealousy, and prejudice, featuring standout performances from Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Armaan Ralhan. Each story is a thought-provoking exploration of the gray areas that exist in our personal connections.

3. Schitt's Creek (series): For a healthy dose of humour and heart, look no further than Schitt's Creek, a beloved sitcom that follows the misadventures of a wealthy family forced to rebuild their lives in a small town. Starring Dan Levy as the lovable and flamboyant David Rose, this show is a powerful reminder of the importance of living authentically and unapologetically.

4. Khufiya: Khufiya delves into the high-stakes world of espionage. This thriller follows Krishna Mehra, a skilled operative at the Indian spy agency R&AW, as she navigates the complexities of her dual identity as a spy and a lover. With its intricate plot twists and suspenseful storytelling, Khufiya promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

5. Good Grief: Good Grief stands out as a poignant exploration of love, loss, and self-discovery. Directed, written, and produced by Dan Levy, this film tells the story of Marc, played by Daniel Levy, as he navigates the complexities of life after the sudden passing of his husband, Oliver. Alongside his friends, Marc embarks on a transformative journey in Paris, delving into profound realisations about relationships and identity.

6. Badhaai Do: This 2022 comedy-drama that brings together Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in a story of love, secrets, and societal expectations. When a closeted police officer, Shardul, and a closeted physical education teacher, Suman, enter into a lavender marriage, they set off a chain reaction of emotions that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

7. Class (series): For those who crave the thrill of teenage drama, the series Class is a must-watch. This gripping narrative follows the lives of students at Hampton International as they navigate the treacherous waters of friendships, secrets, and family dramas. As two polarising worlds collide, the students must confront their old loyalties, new relationships, and the devastating consequences of their actions.

8. Queen Charlotte (series): Fans of the Bridgerton series will be thrilled to discover Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel spin-off that delves into the epic love story of a young Queen Charlotte and King George. With the signature Rhimes treatment, this mini-series takes viewers on a heart-wrenching journey from the couple's wedding day as strangers to a romance that rivals any of the Bridgerton romances. Get ready to laugh, cry, and gush over this unforgettable tale.

9. Xo, Kitty (Series): Last but not least, Xo, Kitty celebrates and authentically represents the bisexual experience. This teen rom-com follows the story of Kitty, a young and ambitious matchmaker who puts her skills to the test when she moves to a new school in South Korea. As a spin-off of the To All the Boys films series, Xo, Kitty boasts a diverse cast and relationships of all types, making it a must-watch for anyone looking for a fresh take on the traditional rom-com.