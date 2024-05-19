This Is Why Kartik Aaryan Was Kabir Khan's 'First and Only Choice' for Chandu Champion

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's highly awaited film Chandu Champion's trailer was dropped on Sunday. The trailer garnered immense love with Kartik's physical transformation becoming the talking point. During the trailer launch, the maker of Chandu Champion Kabir Khan opened up about Aaryan's transformation for the role and why he chose the Satyaprem Kii Katha actor for the role.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

At the event, Kabir admitted that Kartik was the clear option for Chandu Champion. "When I heard the story, I was so affected that I knew people needed to see it. And Kartik was my first and only pick since he has this boyish charm and this 'son of the soil' vibe to him."

He further said: "And I'm delighted he agreed, because it was a pleasure working with him. He was extremely dedicated throughout, and the amount of hard effort and honesty he showed for the role is admirable."

Kartik's physical change for his role in the upcoming film Chandu Champion has created a stir on social media, with fans in awe of his new physique. Filmmaker Kabir Khan also applauded the actor for undergoing a transformation without using any drug or steroid. Kartik lowered his body fat from 39% to 7% in one and a half years and stopped eating sugar, adhering to a stringent diet.

Opening up about the physical transformation at the film's trailer launch in Gwalior, Kabir said, "Those who go to gyms know how much steroids are abused these days. Kartik sculpted his body naturally, with no substance. Iska faayda yeh hai ki zindagi bhar unke saath yeh body rahegi (The advantage is that his body will remain with him). "

"It is healthy. You can see how his body appears on TV. Fit and healthy bodies look like this. Kartik has accomplished what appears to be an impossible task. We took away all his favourite dishes," he said, explaining that they kept a watch and were surprised to observe Kartik's dedication.

The film is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. Producer Sajid also attended the trailer launch, wherein he too was observed becoming emotional after watching the clip. "When I first saw the film, I had tears in my eyes, and I'm still overwhelmed by how it turned out. I've been making pictures for the past three decades, and films like these keep us all going. I'm confident that the audience will enjoy the story, especially Kartik's outstanding performance," Sajid remarked.

Chandu Champion tells the narrative of a sportsman's resilience and determination. The film is about Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold champion in freestyle swimming. Kartik will bring Murlikant's life to the big screens as Chandu. The film is set to open in theatres on June 14.