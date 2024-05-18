Chandu Champion Trailer out, Kartik Aaryan Shines in Story of a Resilient Paralympian

Hyderabad: The trailer for Kartik Aaryan's highly anticipated movie Chandu Champion is out now. The movie tells the inspiring true story of a determined sportsman who never gives up. Although not officially confirmed, it's said to be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist and a freestyle swimmer.

People are buzzing about Kartik Aaryan's incredible transformation for Chandu Champion. Just a few days after the release of his first look from the film, fans are already impressed by his look in the film. Aaryan underwent a rigorous diet and lost around 20kgs to portray the role of a sports hero in the film helmed by Kabir Khan.

Filming for Chandu Champion began in July 2023 and wrapped up earlier this year. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE).