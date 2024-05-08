Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Shares Glimpses from Film Set as He Wraps up '18 Hours of Shooting'

Hyderabad: On Tuesday night, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a string of pictures from the sets of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The new glimpses stretch from shoot 1 to shoot 2 encompassing a total of 18 hours. Kartik Aaryan, who is currently busy in the filming of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 provided a glimpse of his hectic schedule via his Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the first picture from the sets of the said forthcoming film. He dropped the first picture on Tuesday morning but concealed his face behind a stylish emoji wearing sunglasses, hinting at the excitement behind a new day at the film set. He captioned the shot, "Shoot 1. #Bhool Bhulaiyaa3."

Next up, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor shared a picture from the sets after sunset. The actor looked visibly tired in the short video that he posted on his Story. In the video, Kartik can be seen showing his empty cup of coffee with the caption: "Shoot 2. 3:29 AM. Coffee bhi khatam" (Coffee is also over).

Furthermore, the actor finally packed up the shoot and can be seen driving off home at around 4 on Wednesday morning. Sharing a glimpse from his drive back home, the actor wrote: "4:12 AM. 18 hours of shooting comes to an end." At the end of the video, the actor signals bye to his fans as he wraps up the shoot and leaves the set for the day.

Talking about the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment of the successful franchise of the same name, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in key roles apart from Kartik. It is scheduled to open in theatres on Diwali 2024. With the third part, Vidya Balan, who portrayed Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film, will be rejoining the cast.

Bazmee also directed the second installment, however, the first part was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar opposite Vidya. In the second series, Kartik appeared alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani. Other than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik is preparing for the release of Chandu Champion. In addition, Kartik will appear in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's forthcoming film Captain India and director Anurag Basu's next film Aashiqui 3.