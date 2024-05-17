Kartik Aaryan Goes from 90 to 72 Kg for Chandu Champion, Trainer Says 'Never Seen Someone like Him'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Chandu Champion is one of the highly anticipated movies, and the actor's first look from the film has been garnering immense attention for his remarkable transformation. The film, based on the story of India's first para athlete Murlikant Petkar, features Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar, donning a langot and flaunting his chiselled physique in the poster.

Recently, Tridev Pandey, Kartik's fitness and boxing trainer, shared his insights on the actor's transformation in a conversation with a newswire. Tridev, a professional boxer, who has played at the national level, was approached by the makers of Chandu Champion to train Kartik. He shared his boxing videos with the makers and eventually came on board for the project.

Tridev revealed that training Kartik Aaryan was a challenging yet rewarding experience. "We started with the basics as he plays a boxer in the film and has fights with many boxers. He needed to have the body of a boxer who has speed, strength and agility. So I trained him the way a boxer would train before his fights," he explained.

The trainer said that Kartik needed a complete transformation, especially since he was going to take his shirt off for the first time on screen. At the beginning of their training, Kartik's body fat percentage was 39%, with a weight of 90 kgs, which Tridev helped him reduce to 72 kgs naturally, without relying on steroids.

Tridev praised Kartik's dedication and enthusiasm throughout the training process. "Kartik really supported me a lot with the training, he was eager to learn everything. He wasn't very good with skipping but he has now picked up 14-15 styles of skipping, from not being able to do a single push-up to now doing pushups after putting 50-60 kilo plates on his back, Kartik really pushed himself a lot and that makes the trainer's job easy."

The trainer mentioned that Kartik's commitment to the film was evident when he refused to have even a single slice of cake on his birthday, despite his friends encouraging him to do so. "That was the level of dedication and commitment he had for the film. In my 17 years of experience, I have not seen someone like him," Tridev said.

Directed by Kabir Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Chandu Champion is scheduled to hit the silver screens on June 14. The team is set to launch the trailer in Kartik's hometown Gwalior on May 18. With Kartik's transformation already generating buzz, the film is expected to be a thrilling ride for audiences.