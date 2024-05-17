ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kartik Reveals Chandu Champion Trailer Release Date, Gushes over 8-Min Long Single Take War Sequence

The wait is almost over for Chandu Champion trailer. The makers of Kartik Aaryan starrer sports drama are all set to unveil trailer of the film on May 18.
Hyderabad: The trailer of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Chandu Champion will be out on May 18. The actor took to social media to announce Chandu Champion trailer release date. In his latest post, Kartik also gushes over playing man in uniform in the Kabir Khan's directorial.

"The proudest moment of my career so far- playing a soldier of the Glorious Indian Army ,one of the many facets of Chandu Champion’s life !! Glimpse of the 8 min long single take War Sequence Salute to the Indian Armed Forces ! #ChanduChampion 🇮🇳💪🏻 Trailer out tomorrow 🙏🏻," wrote the actor on Instagram.

The upcoming film will star Kartik in the lead role as Murlikant Petkar, the Paralympic gold medalist. As evident in the film's promotional assets, Kartik worked hard to transform his physique for the role, losing about 20 kilograms and cutting out sugar completely. Chandu Champion is a jointly bankrolled bu Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, known for directing Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film is scheduled for release on June 14.

Chandu Champion aside, Kartik also has Anees Bazmee helmed horro-rcomedy Bhool Bhulaiya 3, and Hansal Mehta helmed Captain India in his kitty. The actor is also said to be joining hands with Vishal Bhardwaj for a film on gangster Hussain Ustara.

